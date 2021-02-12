This RDR2 mod adds auto-generated contracts with “hundreds of possible variations”

While I enjoy Red Dead Online, I often find myself retreating to the offline mode to find some peace and enjoy the western game’s scenery. RDO is more of a live, evolving space but I can dip into various Red Dead Redemption 2 mods offline to get a semblance of the same experience or something entirely different – like socking a cowboy into the fierce, fiery depths of the sun.

One of the recent mods I’ve come across adds new, auto-generated contract missions. There are more than 19 different mission scenarios with “hundreds of possible variations, difficulty levels, and locations”, as mod creator Shtivi explains. The mod also comes with some bonus UI to help you review and manage your contracts. It’s a good way to roleplay as a bounty hunter while enjoying the game’s map.

Completing each bounty offers gold as a reward, but several things influence how much gold you get. Harder and further away missions come with a bonus, and your target’s wealth also has an influence. Picking up contracts is easy enough, too. Head to the nearest town and keep a weather eye out for citizens who need someone taken care of. It ain’t much, but it’s honest work.

You can find RDR2 Contracts over on Nexus Mods, alongside some instructions on how to download it.

If you’re looking for more open-world games to wander around in, you know where to click, partner.