Red Dead Redemption 2 fan writes Rockstar game novel for their mum

A Red Dead Redemption 2 Reddit user is writing a novelisation of the defining Rockstar sandbox game, which they plan to give to their mum “because she loves stories, but can’t play a videogame,” and if you thought news of the GTA 6 release date would be the sweetest, nicest Rockstar Games headline you might see today, you can think again.

Naturally titled “Red Dead Redemption 2”, the book, written by Redditor WockySlush (in reference to the famous meme) is still in its opening stages and so far covers the first section of Rockstar’s western, whereby the Van der Linde gang arrives at Colter. Here’s a brief excerpt, from when Dutch, Arthur, and co. first enter the little wooden shack in the camp’s centre, carrying the dead body of poor Davey Callander.

“Hosea starts to push a bench, making way for the rest of the gang to walk through the abandoned building. Arthur, Bill, and in between them is a lifeless man on a wooden plank with others behind them. Dutch is the last to enter, holding a lit lantern, and making sure everyone gets in before him. Most of the group huddles around the lifeless corpse of Davey Callander. His shirt is turned red with the bloodstains from the gunshot wound in his gut. Abigail checks for any hint of life, but she can’t find a mist of it.”

“What a lovely thing to do for your mom,” writes one fellow Red Dead Redemption 2 fan. “It’s really sweet you’d do something like this for your mother,” says another. “I hope you feel good inside tonight or today wherever you are.” We couldn’t agree more. Stetsons off to WockySlush – we hope to see more of their book in the future.

