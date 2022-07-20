Red Dead Redemption 2 mod turns it into Portal

Red Dead Redemption 2 mods are the lifeblood of Rockstar’s mistreated sandbox western. As the studio pivots towards GTA 6, and players mourn the death of new content updates, modders continue finding ways to make Red Dead original — and now the whole game has been completely reinvented, thanks to the addition of a teleportation system straight out of Valve’s classic puzzle game Portal.

Simply titled Portals, this mod by kostas96b allows you to place two portals anywhere on the Red Dead Redemption 2 map and instantly travel between them. Let’s say you’re at Horseshoe Overlook, and planning a fishing trip right up north of Strawberry. The ride over might be nice and scenic, but once you’ve got the goods you’re going to want to get home as fast as you can to add them to the camp’s tithing box. So, you set a portal down at Horseshoe, you do your thing out in the wilderness, then drop another portal and instantly travel back.

You might get a couple of issues with textures and assets popping in – the game, naturally, doesn’t expect you to just warp to new locations – but other than that it’s incredibly smooth. Take a look in the video below.

You can label your portals so you can remember where they lead, and permanently save them in the game’s archives, so if you want to disable them and set some new ones, you can easily reload them later on. All you have to do is hold CTRL and T, and you can set your portals wherever you want. It’s dead simple – or should we say it’s Red Dead simple? No, actually, we shouldn’t.

Portals isn’t the only mod making sure Red Dead Redemption 2 is still alive (cowboy hats off to you if you got that joke). You can also overhaul the game’s environment, change the whole law system, or add dynamic seasons.