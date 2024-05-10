Take the Valheim style of forest exploration and home building and mix it with that atmospheric Slavic folklore of games like The Witcher 3, and you get promising new indie sandbox game Reka. The upcoming adventure sees you apprenticed to legendary witch of the woods Baba Jaga, and building your own house atop a pair of walking chicken legs. If you’ve been as eager as I have to see more, a free Steam demo has arrived to slake your thirst.

Stepping into the shoes of protagonist Reka (who you can fully customize to your heart’s content), you’ll wander through the gorgeous wilderness alongside your custom-built walking home. As Baba Jaga’s apprentice, you’ll learn how to wield witchcraft of your own and utilize the natural resources of the forest to brew potions, summon animal spirits, and enhance your house with a free-form building system reminiscent of the best sandbox games.

You’ll encounter settlements where you can choose whether to help out the villagers with their trials and tribulations, or hamper their goals if you decide they’re a threat to the natural order. As you come across wildlife, you’ll be able to tame them and have them join you on your journey, or even settle down in your home. You might even learn a little more about the dark secrets of your notorious master.

As part of the ongoing LudoNarraCon on Steam, you can now download a free demo to try out the opening section of Reka. This prologue sequence includes character creation and the chance to start building your own chicken-legged hut, making use of the resources found in the wilderness to craft something that’s uniquely yours.

The Reka demo is out now on Steam. The full game is set to launch in the second quarter of 2024. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, simply head to the game’s Steam store page to download the free demo.

Looking for more of the best upcoming PC games? We’ve got plenty to keep your eyes on, along with all the best indie games to play in 2024 – make sure you haven’t missed out on any potential game of the year contenders so far.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.