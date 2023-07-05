Soulslike game lovers shouldn’t miss this upcoming RPG

Remnant 2 is Gunfire Games' upcoming sequel to the first hit adventure RPG, and it's set to pack a similar Bloodborne mixed with Dark Souls-esque punch.

Anna Koselke

Published:

Remnant 2Remnant: From the Ashes

Remnant 2 is a long-awaited sequel for many fans of the soulslike genre, thanks to its unique god-like bosses and thrilling world. The RPG game is set to arrive later this month, meaning that you only have a short time longer to wait before you can delve deep into Remnant 2 and its whimsically terrifying realms. With the release date fast approaching, Gunfire Games and Gearbox Publishing have opened up pre-orders. You have a few different choices, ranging from the standard bonus content to an upgraded copy including early access.

If you want to know a bit more about Remnant 2 and what the hype is all about, a lot of it has to do with the game’s co-op and soulslike qualities. You can play alone or with two friends, making the exploration of a world dripping with deadly monsters slightly less horrifying. The story revolves around your journey to stop a great evil from destroying reality itself, and gameplay includes a fun mix of melee and ranged combat. It is in fact a sequel, following the launch of Remnant From the Ashes back in 2019. Remnant 2 is coming out on Tuesday, July 25.

You can pre-order Remnant 2 now starting at just $50. If you want to splurge a little bit more, you can go for the Deluxe Edition for $60, which comes with three special armor sets from the first game. The Elder, Radiant, and Void sets are included with the upgraded copy. You can also spend $70 for the Ultimate Edition, which includes early access to the game on Friday, July 21, and a survival pack with helpful starting items as well as a DLC bundle. Check out the full details on the game’s official site here for more info on pre-order bonuses.

If you are just as excited for Remnant 2 to come out as we are, then you may want to have a look through some of our other favorite games like Dark Souls to help satiate your hunger for all things soulslike. Alternatively, browse through a few of the coolest adventure games if your fave thing about Gunfire Games’ title is the thrill of the journey itself.

