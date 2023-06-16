Remnant 2 system requirements

Check out the Remnant 2 minimum and recommended PC system requirements needed to get your rig ready to take on the Root in this soulslike third-person shooter.

Rosalie Newcombe

Published:

PC games hardwareRemnant 2

What are the Remnant 2 system requirements? Whether you plan on blasting your way through the Root on your own or with friends, you won’t need a hardcore setup to run this sequel to Gunfire Games’ soulslike third-person shooter.

To meet the Remnant 2 minimum requirements you’ll need an Intel Core i5-7600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor paired with either a GeForce GTX 1650 or an AMD Radeon RX 590 processor and at least 16GB of RAM.

Here are the Remnant 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5-7600
AMD Ryzen 5 2600		 Intel i5-10600k
AMD R5 3600
RAM 16GB 16GB
GPU GTX 1650
AMD Radeon RX 590		 RTX 2060
AMD Radeon RX 5700
Storage 80GB 80GB

The Remnant  2 recommended specs necessitate having an Intel i5-10600k or AMD R5 3600 processor combined with an RTX 2060 or an AMD Radeon RX GPU, and similarly to the minimum specs, no less than 16GB of RAM. Remnant 2 looks to be a highly detailed and fast-paced fantasy shooter, and with the 1440p gaming performance offered from a GPU like the AMD Radeon 5700, hitting the recommended specs will help get to the root of such a fantastical feast of a game.

When it comes to storage, you’ll need to free up 80GB to meet the Remnant 2 size requirements, and while memory type isn’t mentioned in the specs, an SSD will no doubt be preferable if you want the best possible experience.

We got a hands-on experience with Remnant 2 at GDC 2023 in San Francisco, so if you’re interested in seeing what the game is all about, you can check out our Remnant 2 preview for a full gameplay rundown.

Take the Remnants 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Remnant 2?

When Rosalie isn't daydreaming about finally owning a Steam Deck, you can usually find her writing up the latest news on everything AMD, Nvidia, and Intel. You can also find her work on the likes of TechRadar and GameByte.

