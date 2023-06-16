What are the Remnant 2 system requirements? Whether you plan on blasting your way through the Root on your own or with friends, you won’t need a hardcore setup to run this sequel to Gunfire Games’ soulslike third-person shooter.

To meet the Remnant 2 minimum requirements you’ll need an Intel Core i5-7600 or an AMD Ryzen 5 2600 processor paired with either a GeForce GTX 1650 or an AMD Radeon RX 590 processor and at least 16GB of RAM.

Here are the Remnant 2 system requirements:



Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-7600

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel i5-10600k

AMD R5 3600 RAM 16GB 16GB GPU GTX 1650

AMD Radeon RX 590 RTX 2060

AMD Radeon RX 5700 Storage 80GB 80GB

The Remnant 2 recommended specs necessitate having an Intel i5-10600k or AMD R5 3600 processor combined with an RTX 2060 or an AMD Radeon RX GPU, and similarly to the minimum specs, no less than 16GB of RAM. Remnant 2 looks to be a highly detailed and fast-paced fantasy shooter, and with the 1440p gaming performance offered from a GPU like the AMD Radeon 5700, hitting the recommended specs will help get to the root of such a fantastical feast of a game.

When it comes to storage, you’ll need to free up 80GB to meet the Remnant 2 size requirements, and while memory type isn’t mentioned in the specs, an SSD will no doubt be preferable if you want the best possible experience.

We got a hands-on experience with Remnant 2 at GDC 2023 in San Francisco, so if you’re interested in seeing what the game is all about, you can check out our Remnant 2 preview for a full gameplay rundown.

Take the Remnants 2 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Remnant 2?