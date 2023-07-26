How to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon – latest rumors and speculation

How do I unlock the Remnant 2 Archon? This question is currently plaguing the Remnant 2 community, and it’s a big one. While Gunfire Games has stuffed its sequel with plenty of secrets to keep fans busy, all but one of the secret archetypes has been found so far. The Archon is rumored to be a dedicated caster class, making it as popular as it is elusive.

If you’re eager to join the community hunt to unlock the Archon in Remnant 2, we’ve compiled absolutely everything that’s been discovered so far to get you up to speed. It’s important to note that the information presented in this guide is formed from PCGamesN’s own speculation, alongside the community’s ongoing efforts on the action-adventure game’s dedicated subreddit. We also recommend unlocking the other secret classes – such as the Summoner and Explorer – as you go.

How to unlock the Archon in Remnant 2

We expect the Remnant 2 Archon to be unlocked in the Corrupted biome in the Labyrinth, as every other realm has an unlockable class already.

Every other secret class in Remnant 2 can be unlocked by traveling to specific realms – the Engineer is unlocked in N’Erud, the Alchemist is unlocked in Losomn, and so on. This leaves the Labyrinth as the only realm that doesn’t contain a secret class, so it certainly makes sense that the Remnant 2 Archon could be found here.

We also have a strong suspicion that the Archon class may be linked to the Corrupted biome that can be found in the Labyrinth itself. To reach it, approach the portal that periodically switches to different areas, and wait until it displays strange white lights suspended above a platform. Once you step through the portal, be prepared to fall a short distance before a stone platform appears underneath you. Proceed forward as more stone platforms rise to form a pathway leading to an enclave of portals. The Corrupted Biome can be found on the right-hand side – the red, glitching particles make it easy to identify.

It’s speculated that the Corrupted Biome requires you to also be suffering from the Corrupted status effect before you can use the Master Portal Key to access it, though many testers have attempted this method and reported that it doesn’t work.

Like the Invader, unlocking the Archon may also require specific Remnant 2 weapons in order to unlock it, though we can also confirm that firing the Atom Splitter and Alpha/Omega at the Corrupted Biome has no effect. Instead, it might involve the Labyrinth Staff, a melee weapon that generates mod power.

The latest rumors suggest that the Corrupted Biome contains a Strange Box, which serves as the primary crafting material required to create the Remnant 2 Archon engram. Like other engram crafting materials, it’s highly likely that this Strange Box should be taken to Wallace in Ward 13 in order to craft its corresponding engram.

Here are the speculated Archon engram crafting materials:

Strange Box

1,000 Scrap

Ten Luminite Crystals

Remnant 2 Archon skill and perks

While no one has found a way to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon, datamined information suggests it’s an elemental, damage-oriented caster that features buffed mods and AoE crowd control as the basis of its kit. Once again, we must emphasize that this information is incomplete and subject to change.

Archon skills

Amplify – Increases mod damage by 30% and grants 10% mod critical chance.

Increases mod damage by 30% and grants 10% mod critical chance. Havoc Form – Blasts lightning tendrils from the Archon’s hand, dealing 84.2 Shock damage per second to targets within 15 meters.

Blasts lightning tendrils from the Archon’s hand, dealing 84.2 Shock damage per second to targets within 15 meters. Reality Rune – Conjures a seven-meter protective dome which applies Slow to any enemy.

Archon perks

Tempest

Spirit Within

Power Leak

Power Creep

Archon archetype trait

Flash Caster – Increases mod and skill casting speed.

Now that you’re up to speed on all the latest rumors and speculation, it’s time to join the search to unlock the Remnant 2 Archon. A powerful caster is sure to be a boon when going up against powerful Remnant 2 bosses, and there’s no telling what dual archetype synergies we might discover with the Archon’s engram in hand. Until we discover a confirmed method to unlock this secret class, our Remnant 2 review will help you pass the time while you wait.