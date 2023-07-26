Remnant 2 GPU performance isn’t great, even with an Nvidia RTX 4090

It appears that Remnant 2 is yet another PC port to release this year with subpar optimization, with budget and flagship graphics cards alike pushing out surprisingly low frame rates. Even the mighty Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 appears to struggle with the game for no readily apparent reason.

To provide some context, the Remnant 2 system requirements recommended specs call for an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5700. These are both relatively old graphics cards that should provide decent performance at 1080p with some settings dialed down, but Gunfire Games hasn’t provided any estimations there.

In analysis conducted by TechPowerUp, they found the slightly more powerful Radeon RX 5700 XT was capable of average frame rates in the region of 46fps at native 1080p using ‘Ultra’ settings. This isn’t entirely unexpected, given the pixel pusher’s age, but what’s more concerning is how higher-end GPUs perform.

The RTX 4090 pushes out a respectable 126fps average with the same parameters, with performance naturally declining to 88fps and 45fps at 1440p and 4K, respectively. This would be understandable if Remnant 2 was a visual spectacle, but I agree with TechPowerUp’s assessment that parts of it “look like a decade old title.”

These problems could be related to Unreal Engine 5, as Remnant 2 is the first third-party game to use it and its ‘Nanite’ technology. We’ll hopefully see performance improve over time with updates, but I am concerned that the game may be built on a rocky foundation, as the developer says it’s been “designed” with upscalers in mind.

To learn more about Nvidia DLSS or AMD FSR upscaling technologies, check out our explainer guides. If you’re happy with your Remnant 2 frame rate, make sure to arm yourself with the best Remnant 2 weapons so you’re not held back by subpar DPS.