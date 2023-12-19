There was a time, some years ago, when I could call myself a Resident Evil 2 speedrunner. Playing a PAL version of the Capcom survival horror classic (an important detail, since it means more enemies), I was able to beat the first Leon scenario in a quasi-impressive time of one hour, 16 minutes, and six seconds. Naturally, I came to know the Raccoon City police building, the sewer system, and the Umbrella labs very, very well. But even I’m taken aback by this new, fan-made version of RE2, which transforms the entire original game into a fully functional FPS. I know these places, but I’ve never seen them like this. It’s remarkable work, and an amazing way to replay the original Resident Evil 2.

Created by ‘Perroautonomo,’ this is the 1998 Resident Evil 2, but rebuilt from the ground up using the Unity engine. An FPS game and a survival horror all in one, it’s a fantastically faithful recreation of Capcom’s original, but with an entirely new style. Explore the halls of the RPD, collect weapons and ammo, and pop the heads off zombies and Lickers as you experience one of the greatest games ever from a whole-new perspective. You can see it in action thanks to YouTube channel ‘Hack Games.’

I’m especially impressed by the shooting. Leon’s VP70 sounds extra chunky here, and there’s something extra satisfying about blowing off zombie heads in the up-close-and-personal first-person perspective. If you want to try Resident Evil 2 as an FPS for yourself, head over to Perroautonomo’s Itch page. Or maybe you want the classic, fixed-camera RE, but set in the Middle Ages.

