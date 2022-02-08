Resident Evil 3 has shifted more than five million copies

The Resident Evil 3 remake, which launched nearly two years ago in April 2020, has hit its next major sales milestone. Developer and publisher Capcom has announced in a press release that the remake of its classic survival-horror game has now shifted more than five million copies.

The new figure is for sales worldwide, across all platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC). It’s an impressive feat for the game, with five million sales keeping Resident Evil 3 just outside of the top ten in Capcom’s list of its best-selling games. When the list was last updated in late December 2021, the RE3 remake was sitting in the number 12 spot, having sold 4.9 million copies as of that time. That put it just behind the original 1998 Resident Evil 2 at that time, and ahead of 2010’s Monster Hunter Freedom 3, though it’s probably safe to assume that it’ll have nudged past RE2 with this new milestone.

While five million sales in under two years is a strong performance, it’s somewhat dwarfed by some of the other huge hits in the long-running series so far. 2017’s Resident Evil 7, for example, is currently Capcom’s second-best selling game of all time according to the list, having shifted 10.6 million copies as of December 2021.

The 2019 Resident Evil 2 remake came not too far behind in third place, with 9.3 million sales as of that date, with Resident Evil 5, 6, and last year’s Village all also appearing in the top ten (the latter had shifted 5.7 million copies as of December 31, 2021).

In our Resident Evil 3 review, we scored it a respectable seven out of ten, with deputy editor Jordan Forward noting that it was “a great follow-up to [the previous] year’s Resident Evil 2 remake”, though he felt that it “it loses some magic by upping the pace”.

In other big sales news, Hazelight Studios’ 2021 action-adventure platformer has also shifted five million copies as of this week. Oh, and the perennially popular Grand Theft Auto V has continued to do well, having now sold 160 million copies as of Take-Two Interactive’s latest earnings call. Phwoar.