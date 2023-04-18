Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami gives verdict on RE4 Remake

Shinji Mikami is one of those game-makers who, whatever they’re working on, I’ll basically always be interested. Creator and director on the original Resident Evil, Mikami also directed Dino Crisis, The Evil Within, and, of course, the 2005 RE4. Mikami has a pretty strong horror game pedigree, is what I’m saying – I trust the guy. And now he’s officially finished playing Resident Evil 4 Remake and offered his opinion. What does the master make of the apprentice?

Mikami started playing RE4 Remake on April 5, about two weeks after its launch. Completing the survival game on April 18, the horror maestro whose credits also include Killer7, Viewtiful Joe, and Hi-Fi Rush dropped his official Resident Evil 4 verdict.

“RE4 cleared successfully,” Mikami says. “I enjoyed it very much.”

And that’s it. It’s not much, but the fact that Resident Evil’s creator, and the director behind the iconic, original Resident Evil 4 likes the remake, should bring warmth to the hearts of RE fans. It’s definitely a badge of honour and seal of quality for RE4 Remake, which we also rated highly in our own review.

As for what Mikami is working on next, it remains unclear. In February, Mikami officially left Tango Gameworks, the studio he created that developed The Evil Within, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

Though no official announcement has been made regarding Mikami’s next project, Grasshopper Manufacture, the studio with which he previously collaborated for Killer7 and Shadows of the Damned is currently teasing an announcement for June 9. Perhaps Mikami will be involved?

