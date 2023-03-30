All Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle solutions

Want to complete the Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle? Once you make your way onto the island, you’ll come across several regenerating zombie-like creatures and several power grids that you need to get back online. One of these power grids is connected to a waste disposal unit which is the trickiest of these sets of puzzles.

The Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle might be tricky to solve, but it does give you a break from fighting against the regenerating monsters in the horror game. Luckily, much like the solutions for the Church puzzle, Crystal Marble puzzle, and combination lock, we have everything you need to solve the waste disposal power puzzle quickly.

Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle solution

To simplify these Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle solutions, we’re allocating the numbered spaces you need to turn with a compass direction first, then the number square you need to turn.

Power Puzzle Chapter 13 Assisted and Standard

North 1 – have the t-shape face the east with a straight line pointing to the south.

North 2 – have the line turn 90 degrees to the west from the north.

North 3 – have the t-shape face left, with a straight line pointing to the south.

West 2 – have the line turn 90 degrees to the east from the north.

West 3 – have the t-shape face south to the power grid, with a straight line pointing to the east.

South 4 – have the line turn 90 degrees to the north from the west.

Power Puzzle Chapter 13 Hardcore and Professional

North 1 – have the t-shape face either west or east with the line pointing to the south.

North 2 – have the t-shape face west with the line pointing to the south.

North 3 – have the t-shape face north with the line pointing to the east.

West 1 – have the t-shape face either east or south.

West 2 – have the cross shape face in any direction.

West 3 – have the t-shape face north with the line pointing to the east.

West 4 – have the t-shape face west with the line pointing to the south.

South 1 – have the t-shape face east with the line pointing to the north.

South 2 – have the line turn 90 degrees to the west from the south.

South 3 – have the t-shape face west with the line pointing to the north.

South 4 – have the cross shape face in any direction.

East 1 – have the t-shape face west with the line pointing to the south.

East 2 – have the t-shape face north with the line pointing to the west.

East 3 – have the cross shape face in any direction.

East 4 – have the line turn 90 degrees to the south from the east.

With that, you should have completed the Resident Evil 4 Remake power puzzle for your respective difficulty setting. It may be a bit late for your first playthrough, but in case it isn’t, here are all the Resident Evil 4 Remake blue medallion locations and details on how to get S Rank in Resident Evil 4 Remake. These guides should help you get the best Resident Evil 4 Remake unlockables that you can use for your next playthrough.