Looking for the best Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons? More money might lead to more problems for Biggie Smalls, but not so for Leon Kennedy. Capcom’s action horror remake has plenty of firepower on offer via the Merchant, but you can easily end up making life harder for yourself by spending all your hard-earned pesetas on the wrong weapons. Thankfully, we’re here to steer you in the right direction.

Our list of the best Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons will be indispensable against regular Ganados and the most formidable Resident Evil 4 Remake bosses, helping you survive every tense encounter in one of the best PC games of this year.

Every Resident Evil 4 Remake weapon

Much like the original, there’s a whole host of Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons at your disposal while going up against Saddler and his parasitic cult. Some are easier to find than others, either by purchasing them through the Merchant or stumbling upon them in certain chapters, such as the CQBR Assault Rifle. There are even a couple – the Sentinel Nine and Skull Shaker – that you may only be able to unlock by shelling out for the Resident Evil 4 Remake deluxe edition.

Here are all Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons:

Combat Knife

Fighting Knife

Primal Knife

Bolt Thrower

SG-O9 R

Sentinel Nine

Punisher

Red9

Matilda

Blacktail

Punisher

W-870

Skull Shaker

Riot Gun

Striker

SR M1903

Stingray

CQBR Assault Rifle

TMP

LE 5

Chicago Sweeper

Broken Butterfly

Killer7

Handcannon

Rocket Launcher

Resident Evil 4 Remake best weapons

The abundance of weapons invites experimentation, but it’s easy to lock yourself into a sub-optimal loadout if you’re not careful. Our list of the best weapons is specifically geared towards surviving your first playthrough – bonus weapons may easily outclass standard weapons, but including them here won’t do you much good if you’re yet to unlock them.

Here are the best weapons in the Resident Evil 4 Remake:

Combat Knife

Red9

Riot Gun

Stingray

TMP

Broken Butterfly

Rocket Launcher

Combat Knife

Knives function as parrying tools and QTE finishers while grappling with enemies, making them the most versatile weapon type in the action-adventure game. The Combat Knife has a reinforced durability that outclasses flimsier knives you can find in the environment, so we recommend upgrading it as quickly as possible. It’s worth mentioning that you receive the Fighting Knife after the Resident Evil 4 Remake Krauser boss fight, which shines during new game plus – but given how late in the day you acquire it, we can’t really justify it as the best knife for a first playthrough.

Red9

The Red9 has a fearsome reputation as the go-to handgun in the original version of Resident Evil 4, and it reaffirms its status as an oldie but a goldie in the remake. While its devastating effects have been tempered by severe recoil, you can mitigate that problem with the Red9 stock attachment. The end result is a powerful handgun that’s perfect for popping heads quickly. If you want to get your hands on it for free, our dedicated guide to the Resident Evil 4 Remake Red9 has all the answers you need.

Riot Gun

The Riot Gun doesn’t possess the highest damage output of all the shotguns, but it makes up for that with the precision necessary to ensure that the damage it does dish out is going exactly where you want it. It’s the shining star of your arsenal during close combat, but it’s also capable of inflicting a stagger on foes you’d rather keep at range, such as the infamous Chainsaw Man. It’s not Resident Evil without a shotgun, and the Riot Gun is the cream of the crop. Plus, it sounds incredible.

Stingray

To make it through the final hours of Capcom’s reimagined horror game in one piece, you need to invest in some long-range heavy hitters. While the rifles are all serviceable in that regard, the Stingray outshines the lot of them, especially if you’ve got the pesetas to invest in it. Once fully upgraded, the Stingray marries penetrative damage with a high rate of fire, so you can quickly correct a missed shot when needed. It also sports a decent ammo capacity, making you less likely to get caught short during combat encounters. Be sure to attach the Biosensor scope for bonus efficiency when targeting weak spots – you can also pick out any targets hiding in the environment with it, too.

TMP

The TMP is a reliable SMP that allows you to let loose when your slower guns just aren’t cutting it. It’s remarkably lightweight, featuring a generous ammo capacity and snappy reload that’s great for responding to overwhelming situations. While its precision lags behind the LE 5, the TMP’s damage bonus once fully upgraded leaves it in the dust. Remember to pair it with the TMP stock attachment for some welcome stability.

Broken Butterfly

The Broken Butterfly will serve as an excellent counter against Garradors and other minibosses throughout your time in Resident Evil 4 Remake. It packs a staggering amount of damage into a single shot, with a high enough rate of fire to inflict a follow-up shot if necessary – but let’s be honest, with a 1.5x damage bonus when fully upgraded, it probably won’t be. Just remember to save its limited ammo for when you really need it.

Rocket Launcher

The Rocket Launcher is fantastic for easily dispatching the bosses giving you trouble, whether that be Ramón Salazar or Saddler himself. It’s not really a weapon to tote around from chapter to chapter since it takes up a staggering amount of room. Instead, you can pull it from storage whenever it’s required, to cut short lengthy encounters and increase your chances of reaching the Resident Evil 4 Remake S-Rank.

That’s all the very best Resident Evil 4 Remake weapons to see you through your first playthrough and beyond. Be sure to check out our Resident Evil 4 Remake review to get our verdict on how it stacks up against the original. We also have the lowdown on Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam Deck compatibility, the best settings for your rig, as well as how long you can expect to spend fighting off bioweapons in rural Spain.