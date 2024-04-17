Japan’s Golden Week holiday is here, and with it comes a variety of sales from Japanese publishers on Steam. Capcom, known for series such as Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Devil May Cry, Mega Man and many others, is absolutely the publisher to look out for in this sale, as almost its entire recent catalogue of releases have had their prices slashed down.

Being Capcom’s golden goose at the moment, it’s no surprise that the Resident Evil franchise is highlighted prominently in this sale. Last year’s hit horror game Resident Evil 4 Remake is 25% off for $30.83 / £24.73/, while other recent titles like Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 3 Remake are 60% off and 75% off respectively, at just $16.44 / £13.19/ and $10.26 / £8.24 as part of the big Steam sale.

Street Fighter 6, one of the best fighting games in recent history, is 34% off, at its lowest price ever of $41.13 / £32.99. With Street Fighter 6’s introduction of easier modern controls and the World Tour mode making it deliberately more inviting to newer players, now’s the best time to get stuck in and get your hands dirty if you’ve never tried Street Fighter before. If you’re a veteran who prefers the classics, the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection is also 67% off at $10.26 / £8.24, so make sure you grab four beloved Street Fighter titles, complete with rollback netcode.

If you’re more interested in exploring fantastical lands and hunting monsters big and small, the Monster Hunter franchise is also blessed by this sale. Monster Hunter Rise is 75% off, at just $10.26 / £8.24, letting you run around the village of Kamura and its surrounding nature on your trusty Palamute companion for cheap.

Its massive DLC expansion, Sunbreak, is also down 67% at just $20.57 / £16.49, granting you the full Rise experience at one of its lowest prices ever. Alternatively, if you’re inclined towards its predecessor Monster Hunter World, it’s available for 67% off at just $10.26 / £8.24, too. With Monster Hunter World making a resurgence lately, it’s a great time to jump back into Astera. You can check out the whole Capcom sale right here.

