Snag some stellar shooters as Steam’s big FPS sale arrives

The Steam FPS Fest sale is about to start, offering up plenty of shooters new and old for you to sink your teeth into. Maybe it’s a remake of a classic, an immersive sim, a fast-paced boomer shooter, or an open-world adventure. Whatever you like to play, and whatever just seems like it might be cool, Valve’s newest celebration is sure to have something for you.

While, yes, there are too many games on Steam to keep track of them all, it’s often a real treat to go through sales and trending tabs, or just take a look at what’s new. If you can’t resist a browse like me, and also want to try out some new FPS games, this Steam FPS Fest sale is surely for you.

There’s already quite a bit on sale ahead of time, but get those Steam wallets ready because the Steam FPS Fest sale is running from Monday April 15 to Monday April 22, giving you a week to snatch up some massive savings.

If you’re looking for some bangers, the recent RoboCop: Rogue City – double-A gaming at its absolute finest – will seemingly be a part of the sale. The game doesn’t have nearly enough players despite the buzz, and we can safely say it’s 100% worth your time. There’s also the F.E.A.R.-inspired Trepang2 if you want some fast-paced and brutal action where slow-mo makes savoring the best moments all the sweeter, and the new System Shock remake if you want a slower, more contemplative immersive sim instead.

Steam FPS Fest games

There are plenty of great shooters included in the trailer, and it stands to reason that some if not all of these will be in the Steam sale, so we’ve listed them for you below.

Crysis 3 Remastered

Black Mesa

Rust

Far Cry 6

Squad

SCP: 5K

ULTRAKILL

Verdun

Hell Let Loose

theHunter: Call of the Wild

RoboCop: Rogue City

Depth

High on Life

Ravenfield

System Shock

Trepang2

OPERATOR

If you’re looking for more but don’t want to break the bank, we’ve put together a list of all the best free Steam games, alongside the big upcoming PC games to keep an eye on.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.