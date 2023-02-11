Resident Evil 4 Remake locks bonus treasures behind Deluxe Edition DLC

The Resident Evil 4 Remake release date feels so close now that we can almost smell the unpleasant stench of burning flesh from the opening of one of the best horror games of all time. If you’re going to steer Leon S. Kennedy and Ashley Graham safely through the swarms of infected Ganado villagers in the Capcom classic, collecting every treasure along the way to pay for those weapon upgrades is essential. However, it seems buyers of the Resident Evil 4 Remake Deluxe Edition might get a leg up on the competition, thanks to a DLC map.

The Deluxe Edition for Resident Evil 4 on Steam lists out the various bonuses you’ll get, including the 2005 game’s original soundtrack, a variety of special costumes for Leon and Ashley, and two ‘Deluxe weapons,’ the Sentinel Nine handgun and Skull Shaker shotgun. That’s not all, however, as you’ll also get a ‘Resident Evil 4 Treasure Map’ as part of the package.

While there’s no separate description for the individual items on Steam, a ResetEra user notes that Microsoft’s Xbox store does list them independently. Given that both the Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil 3 Remake allow you to buy all the deluxe add-ons separately, it seems likely that Capcom will offer the same option for the RE4 Remake once it releases. As such, we can see exactly what the treasure map offers players.

The description for the map reads, “Discover the hidden treasures that await! With this map, additional treasures will be placed throughout the game. Some of these treasures can only be obtained by this method.” Interestingly, it adds that “The location of additional treasures can be confirmed in your map in the main story,” suggesting that they may not even be particularly hidden.

While it’s perhaps more interesting to offer players more collectibles to hunt down than simply grant you a chunk of extra in-game cash as a bonus, it does make the collector in me feel a little sad knowing that I’ll be missing out on some unique treasures if I don’t stump up for the fancy edition.

The original Resident Evil 4 wasn’t exactly a struggle for money, either, so it hopefully shouldn’t feel like you’re being too short-changed without access to these treasures. However, with a number of changes such as the addition of RE4 Remake knife durability and the removal of the ability to restock your weapon’s ammo with the classic RE4 weapon upgrade exploit, it’s possible that money might be in greater demand.

Hopefully the balance in the final game means the bonus treasures end up feeling more like an excess than an essential, but only time will tell. It’s certainly one more thing to consider when deciding which version of Resident Evil 4 Remake to buy.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is looking rather spectacular, even though the RE4 Remake director didn’t want to do it at first. Check out the Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements to see if your rig is ready to go for launch. You can also stave off the survival horror cravings with some of the best zombie games on PC.