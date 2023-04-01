Streamer completes Resident Evil 4 Remake using a real chainsaw

A Resident Evil 4 Remake Twitch streamer has ditched conventional PC gamepads for a real chainsaw controller, and they even managed to 100% the game’s campaign. No one was hurt throughout the 30-hour play-through, but neighbours have raised noise complaints to the local council.

Before playing Resident Evil 4 Remake, Twitch streamer Stottybairn would play the best horror games using a conventional PC controller. However, after having a fever dream about the Resident Evil 4 GameCube chainsaw gamepad, the creator realised they could take their channel to the next level by investing in the real thing.

“Once you get past the exhaust fumes, it’s actually not that bad,” Stottybairn told PCGamesN in an intense interview. “I can’t imagine using an ordinary controller to play games now, and I’ve only had to replace my monitor once.”

While we’ve witnessed a streamer play Elden Ring using a harp, the nature of the chainsaw controller setup is unclear. “It just works!” exclaims Stottybairn, “It’s almost like it’s meant to be.” Our gaming hardware boffins have tried their best to work out exactly how the power tool hooks up to her PC, but it almost looks like it’s just hooked up using a USB cable and washi tape.

Unfortunately, clips of the creator playing RE4 Remake using a chainsaw are no longer live on Twitch, and her wife has since reached out to comment on the situation. In an email, she reveals that Stotty has started wearing a burlap sack over her head, and has started shouting aggressively in Spanish during streaming sessions. The local council has also contacted the household with a noise complaint letter stating that watching The Texas Chainsaw Massacre on repeat isn’t “socially acceptable behaviour.”

Now that the streamer has 100% completed the horror revamp, she allegedly just swings around the chainsaw in a darkened room. Despite this, various companies have offered to sponsor the creator’s future endeavours, which should help any streaming accessories harmed during future projects.

We’ll need to learn more about this strange Resident Evil 4 Remake chainsaw setup before we can add it to our best PC controller list. Nevertheless, we think the streamer has a bright future ahead of them, and you’ll be able to find their new next playthrough at their new handle, DrSalvadorPlays.

