Resident Evil 4 Remake creeps into Valve’s top Steam Deck games list

Since its release, Resident Evil 4 Remake has consumed many equally happy and horrifying hours of players’ time (myself included), both on PC and Steam Deck. However, it appears that the reimagining of the Capcom classic has struck a particular chord with the Steam Deck community, becoming one of the most popular games for the device.

According to Valve, Resident Evil 4 Remake was the 20th most played game on Steam Deck in March 2023. This feat is awesome in its own right, but it’s all the more impressive that it earned its coveted position in just one week, following its March 24 release date.

It joins many of the best Steam Deck games that the community has continued to love for months now, including Elden Ring, Vampire Survivors, and Capcom favourite, Monster Hunter Rise. Meanwhile, other newcomers include the likes of Dead Cells and Octopath Traveller 2, the latter of which managed to knock Red Dead Redemption 2 down a peg from last month.

While I’m glad to see some love for Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck, its performance does leave me wanting. As such, I’m excited to see how the Steam Deck 2 and, perhaps more immediately, the Asus ROG Ally handle the RE Engine.