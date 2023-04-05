Resident Evil 4 Remake creeps into Valve’s top Steam Deck games list

In the space of a week, Resident Evil 4 Remake has earned a spot among the most played games on Steam Deck, alongside mainstays like Monster Hunter Rise.

Leon S. Kennedy's face appears on the screen of a Steam Deck

Updated:

Gaming hardwareResident Evil 4 RemakeSteam Deck

Since its release, Resident Evil 4 Remake has consumed many equally happy and horrifying hours of players’ time (myself included), both on PC and Steam Deck. However, it appears that the reimagining of the Capcom classic has struck a particular chord with the Steam Deck community, becoming one of the most popular games for the device.

According to Valve, Resident Evil 4 Remake was the 20th most played game on Steam Deck in March 2023. This feat is awesome in its own right, but it’s all the more impressive that it earned its coveted position in just one week, following its March 24 release date.

It joins many of the best Steam Deck games that the community has continued to love for months now, including Elden Ring, Vampire Survivors, and Capcom favourite, Monster Hunter Rise. Meanwhile, other newcomers include the likes of Dead Cells and Octopath Traveller 2, the latter of which managed to knock Red Dead Redemption 2 down a peg from last month.

While I’m glad to see some love for Resident Evil 4 Remake on Steam Deck, its performance does leave me wanting. As such, I’m excited to see how the Steam Deck 2 and, perhaps more immediately, the Asus ROG Ally handle the RE Engine.

More from PCGamesN

Samuel Willetts spends his time poring over the latest developments from AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Failing that, you'll find him tinkering with his Steam Deck. He's previously written for PC Gamer, T3, and TopTenReviews.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.