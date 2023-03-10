Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam Deck compatible? Capcom’s wonderfully wretched revamp is heading to Steam, but you’re probably wondering whether Resident Evil 4 Remake runs on Valve’s handheld gaming PC. Well, we’ve tried out the newly released ‘Chainsaw’ demo on the portable powerhouse to save you from potential hardware performance hassle.

Before running what could be one of the best horror games to release in 2023 on any machine, we’d advise checking out Resident Evil 4 Remake system requirements. Doing so will help prepare your rig of choice for the re-do, whether you’re planning to rescue Ashley Graham using the Nvidia RTX 4090 or the Deck’s dinky APU.

Is Resident Evil 4 Remake Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, Resident Evil 4 Remake is Steam Deck compatible. While our tests are currently based on the Chainsaw demo and not the final version, we couldn’t find any game-breaking glitches or bugs. That said, you may struggle to boost fps on Valve’s handheld PC at the moment, as it seemingly isn’t optimised for the portable in terms of performance.

During our Resident Evil 4 Steam Deck tests, we weren’t able to achieve 60fps on the handheld, and frequent frame drops somewhat spoiled the mood. The game is technically playable, but if you’re pernickety when it comes to performance, the experience may leave a sour taste in your mouth.

Weirdly, enabling FSR 2.0 in both in the settings menu makes little difference in Resident Evil 4 Remake demo, as frame rates will still hover between 35-45fps. Worse still, the feature hampers the handheld’s already scaled-down visuals, so we’d recommend switching it off during portable play.

Switching to SteamOS 3.4.6 Preview within the Steam Deck settings menu will help mitigate any catastrophic issues with the Resident Evil 4 Remake demo. However, we’re still waiting for some quirks to be ironed out, like the fact a mouse cursor haunts the middle of the game’s screen and a mismatched aspect ratio. Again, most of the above issues won’t affect playability, but they’re irritating enough to mention.

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 Remake release date is imminent, so we’ll hopefully get a day-one patch that resolves any outstanding Steam Deck quirks. There’s a chance Valve will also give the iconic horror game a shiny compatibility status badge on its storefront page, as Resident Evil Village is classed as ‘Playable’ on the portable PC.

Looking to play Resident Evil 4 Remake on the go and on a bigger screen? Picking up the best Steam Deck dock could help you experience the best of both worlds without switching between machines.