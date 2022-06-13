With the introduction of ray tracing via a recent upgrade patch, the Resident Evil 7 system requirements now require higher specs from your gaming PC. Support for DirectX 12 is now a must, which may lead to some older systems needing an upgrade or two.

You’ll now need to install Windows 11 or 10 in order to meet the updated Resident Evil 7 system requirements, in addition to making sure your rig has a compatible GPU. Thankfully, the barrier to entry isn’t too high, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon RX 460 make up the new minimum specs for the horror game

Those with the best graphics cards have nothing to fear from the new Resident Evil 7 system requirements, and will be able to enjoy all the scares the game has to offer with a new coat of ray tracing paint. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have also received the same upgrade treatment, and so you’ll need the same specs listed here to run those games too.

Here are the Resident Evil 7 system requirements:

Minimum

(1080p / 30fps) Recommended

(1080p / 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5 4460

AMD FX 6300 Intel Core i7 3770

AMD FX 9590 RAM 8GB 8GB GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960

AMD Radeon RX 460 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX 480 VRAM 2GB 3GB Storage 24GB 24GB

