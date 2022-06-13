Resident Evil 7 system requirements

Capcom's changes to the Resident Evil 7 system requirements mean you'll need a DirectX 12 compatible GPU inside your gaming PC, in addition to Windows 11 or 10

Resident Evil 7 system requirements: The game's antagonist, Eveline, looms large over the Baker family home

With the introduction of ray tracing via a recent upgrade patch, the Resident Evil 7 system requirements now require higher specs from your gaming PC. Support for DirectX 12 is now a must, which may lead to some older systems needing an upgrade or two.

You’ll now need to install Windows 11 or 10 in order to meet the updated Resident Evil 7 system requirements, in addition to making sure your rig has a compatible GPU. Thankfully, the barrier to entry isn’t too high, with the Nvidia GeForce GTX 960 and AMD Radeon RX 460 make up the new minimum specs for the horror game

Those with the best graphics cards have nothing to fear from the new Resident Evil 7 system requirements, and will be able to enjoy all the scares the game has to offer with a new coat of ray tracing paint. Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3 have also received the same upgrade treatment, and so you’ll need the same specs listed here to run those games too.

Here are the Resident Evil 7 system requirements:

Minimum
(1080p / 30fps)		 Recommended
(1080p / 60fps)
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5 4460
AMD FX 6300		 Intel Core i7 3770
AMD FX 9590
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 960
AMD Radeon RX 460		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
AMD Radeon RX 480
VRAM 2GB 3GB
Storage 24GB 24GB

Take the Resident Evil 7 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run Resident Evil 7?

Hardware Writer

Updated:

Sam's keeping a close eye on the latest developments on Intel Core and AMD Ryzen CPUs, waiting for the right time to build his own Windows 11 gaming PC. He also covers GPU, VR, and Steam Deck news.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games