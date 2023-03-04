Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, and more bargains in Capcom Steam sale

If you want to complete your Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Ace Attorney, Devil May Cry, and Capcom game collections now’s the time, as a massive Steam sale of the Japanese publisher’s games is currently underway. Plenty of different series are on offer in the form of bundles and individual deals, with some lesser-known classics also making the cut. If you’re missing some of the best PC games from your Steam library, check out what’s on offer below.

There’s so much on offer in the Capcom Steam sale that I won’t be able to fit it all in below, but rest assured that the publisher’s games all make the cut. If you can’t wait for Resident Evil 4 Remake – which we’ve called the best game in the series since 1996 – later this month, then this sale is for you. In fact, there’s a Ubisoft Steam sale with Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry on offer right now too, so be sure to check that out too.

The original Resident Evil 4 is one of the games with a mammoth price reduction, so now is quite literally the perfect time to take it for a spin if you haven’t already. We’ll start with the sales going on for Capcom’s horror game series, and then move on to some others. You can get the gold editions of Resident Evil 7 and Village for just $39.99 USD / £32.99 GBP as well.

Capcom Steam sale Resident Evil games

Resident Evil Village – $19.99 USD / £16.49 GBP

Resident Evil 3 – $9.99 USD / £8.25 GBP

Resident Evil 2 – $9.99 USD / £8.74 GBP

Resident Evil – $4.99 USD / £3.99 GBP

Resident Evil 7 – $7.99 USD / £6.39 GBP

Resident Evil 5 – $4.99 USD / £3.49 GBP

Resident Evil 6 – $7.49 USD / £4.99 GBP

Resident Evil 0 – $4.99 USD / £3.99 GBP

That’s not all, as Capcom’s Monster Hunter games, a few of are also available on Steam along with their DLCs. The complete Monster Hunter Rise bundle with the Sunbreak DLC is $49.69 USD / £41.16 GBP, with some steep discounts on the rest as well.

Capcom Steam sale Monster Hunter games

Monster Hunter Rise – $19.99 USD / £16.49 GBP

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – $29.99 USD / £24.74 GBP

Monster Hunter World – $14.99 USD / £12.49 GBP

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne – $19.99 USD / £17.49 GBP

As mentioned there are a lot of Devil May Cry, Ace Attorney, and some more miscellaneous Capcom games on offer in the Steam sale too, which we’ve put images of throughout this article. I’d recommend picking up the original Resident Evil remake if I were you, as getting the classic puzzle/horror game for such a cheap price is an absolute steal, and it holds up remarkably well on PC. Okami HD is also half-price, and that’s a delightfully serene platformer with a great art style if either of those things tickle your fancy.

You can find the highlights of the Capcom Steam sale on the platform’s website, but I’d also recommend searching the series you want to check for deals on Steam, as there are quite a few that don’t appear on the promo pages. The Capcom Steam sale ends on March 23, so don’t wait around too long.

In the meantime, you can check out our list of the best PC games available now if you don’t know what to play next, or you can peruse our look at a complete breakdown of the best upcoming PC games too.