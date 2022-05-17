Resident Evil VR mod improves RE7 and Village virtual reality

Resident Evil VR on PC is already a thing, but a new mod is on the way that almost perfects the virtual reality horror experience. The project adds six degrees of freedom (6DOF), VRIK, and motion control support to RE7 and RE Village, enhancing the experience further while using the best VR headset.

Spotted by Eurogamer, the Resident Evil VR mod fills in for Capcom’s lack of virtual reality support. Created by Praydog, the enhancement means you can shoot, block shots, and heal using your hands, adding an extra element of immersion to the survival horror games. The REFramework tool itself is compatible with RE 2, 3, 7, and Village, and it even works with Devil May Cry 5 and Monster Hunter Rise.

The latest Resident Evil VR mod is sure to please gaming PC virtual reality enthusiasts, but support for the play method isn’t seamless. Some segments of RE 7 and Village suffer somewhat due to forced camera movements – a regular occurrence thanks to various scripted gameplay elements.

If you’re eager to try out Praydog’s near-perfect Resident Evil VR take, everything you need will be free on Github sometime this month. Oculus Quest 2 owners can also get a virtual survival horror kick by trying out Resident Evil 4 VR on the Meta store, as the port recently received an overhaul that focuses on mobility and comfort.