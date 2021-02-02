Capcom reveals height of Resident Evil Village’s vampire lady, internet explodes

You’ve probably heard of Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village’s vampire women. The internet has had an unquenchable thirst for the giant woman since the Resi’ 8 baddie was revealed during Capcom’s recent Resident Evil showcase. She’s wanted for the murder of many, but that’s okay because she’s quite tall.

Capcom has now taken notice, and is pretty chuffed indeed that everyone is giving her “a fair amount of attention”. As a show of early appreciation, Resident Evil Village art director, Tomonori Takano, has given everyone a titbit of information to keep their spirits up in these trying times. Lady Dimitrescu is nine feet and six inches.

“Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated,” Takano says. “It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy. I hear her height is something of interest. If you include her hat and high heels, she’s 2.9m (approximately nine feet and six inches) tall.”

Of course, the internet is extremely happy, too, and now needs to be put back into horny jail.

Ten feet is pretty tall, though some have wondered how that relates to them personally.

Me as soon as Capcom confirmed Lady Dimitrescu is 9’6” pic.twitter.com/dre93zh2Rr — Pat Makes Art (@patmakesart) February 2, 2021

Oh, hey, a potential, future crossover.

i saw this meme of dante and lady dimitrescu 😭🤤 pic.twitter.com/hhH1mpNopX — 𝚎𝚋𝚒 🌙 (@ebishousetsu) January 26, 2021

“I thought you’d be glad to see me.”

Me explaining kinks to Lady Dimitrescu. pic.twitter.com/KvOvMSFM4V — Tamoor Hussain (@tamoorh) February 2, 2021

Other developers are beginning to catch on.

So what you're all saying is we need to put a really tall lady in all our games — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) February 2, 2021

The Resident Evil Village release date isn’t until May, so you’ll have to wait to meet Lady Dimitrescu for a wee while longer. A Resident Evil Village PC demo is coming in the spring, so there’s some hope you’ll see her sooner. Dustin tried the PS5 exclusive demo and got “smoked” by Lady Dimitrescu. Who knows what’s coming our way.