Capcom reveals height of Resident Evil Village’s vampire lady, internet explodes

You’ve probably heard of Lady Dimitrescu, Resident Evil Village’s vampire women. The internet has had an unquenchable thirst for the giant woman since the Resi’ 8 baddie was revealed during Capcom’s recent Resident Evil showcase. She’s wanted for the murder of many, but that’s okay because she’s quite tall.

Capcom has now taken notice, and is pretty chuffed indeed that everyone is giving her “a fair amount of attention”. As a show of early appreciation, Resident Evil Village art director, Tomonori Takano, has given everyone a titbit of information to keep their spirits up in these trying times. Lady Dimitrescu is nine feet and six inches.

“Most recently, Lady Dimitrescu and her daughters have received a fair amount of attention, far more than we anticipated,” Takano says. “It’s great that they’re able to take the spotlight as icons of Resident Evil Village. Lady Dimitrescu, especially, has received much fanfare both domestically and overseas, which has made all of us in the development team extremely happy. I hear her height is something of interest. If you include her hat and high heels, she’s 2.9m (approximately nine feet and six inches) tall.”

Of course, the internet is extremely happy, too, and now needs to be put back into horny jail.

Just Capcom fueling the thirst for the tall lady a little more from residentevil

Ten feet is pretty tall, though some have wondered how that relates to them personally.

Oh, hey, a potential, future crossover.

“I thought you’d be glad to see me.”

Other developers are beginning to catch on.

The Resident Evil Village release date isn’t until May, so you’ll have to wait to meet Lady Dimitrescu for a wee while longer. A Resident Evil Village PC demo is coming in the spring, so there’s some hope you’ll see her sooner. Dustin tried the PS5 exclusive demo and got “smoked” by Lady Dimitrescu. Who knows what’s coming our way.

Iain Harris

Deputy news editor

Updated:

Won't stop writing about Red Dead Online. We 've no problem with that. Has bylines all over, including: Kotaku, Rock Paper Shotgun, Esports News UK, VG24/7, and PocketGamer.Biz.

