Resident Evil 8 PC release date and all the latest details

When is the Resident Evil 8 PC release date? After some hefty leaks earlier in the year, Capcom unveiled Resident Evil 8, or Resident Evil Village (Resident Evil 8age?) at the PS5 reveal event. This reveal was somewhat unexpected considering Capcom has already released two Resident Evil games since the start of 2019, the lauded Resident Evil 2 and 3 remakes.

It seems Capcom is ramping up efforts on the Resident Evil series with a rumoured Resident Evil 4 remake possibly also on the horizon. True to the leaks, Resident Evil Village will reprise the role of Biohazard’s protagonist Ethan Winters, who, after the tumultuous events of the Baker house is now living the good life with his rescued wife Mia. Aww, cute.

Now everything’s all sunshine and roses, it’s time – once again – to put Ethan through hell as Umbrella agent Chris Redfield arrives on the scene. Biohazard received rave reviews for its brave switch to first-person horror, claustrophobic and unsettling location, and for finally bringing the series back to survival horror. So, what direction will Resident Evil Village be heading in? Here’s everything we know, from the Resident Evil 8 release date, to enemies, locations, and more.

Resident Evil 8 PC release date

The Resident Evil 8 PC release date is 2021. Although we’ve not been treated to a specific date just yet, Biohazard released in January, so here’s hoping.

Resident Evil 8 trailer

You can check out the Resident Evil 8 trailer below which shows the eerie village we’ll be exploring as well as the enemies and characters we’ll meet.

Resident Evil 8 gameplay

Resident Evil 8 is set to be another first-person survival horror game, Capcom associate manager of social media and community Kellen Haney says in a PlayStation blog post, “The return of a first-person perspective will bring a visceral edge to combat, as well. Each encounter is a personal fight for survival against terrifying foes, forcing you to keep a watchful eye on the environment and constantly looking for resources and enemies in unknown territory.”

There will also be a “greater focus on combat” so expect more action, along with the classic Resident Evil inventory management, forcing players to be careful with resources.

Resident Evil 8 setting

As the game’s official title suggests, Resident Evil 8 is set in a mysterious village. Haney says “Unlike the cramped corridors of the Baker mansion in Resident Evil 7, the fear of dark corners has been replaced with the anxiety of the unknown as Ethan searches for answers within decrepit buildings among snow-covered trees.” It certainly has some Van Helsing vibes with the towering castle barely visible through fog, and even reminds us a little of Resident Evil 4. Speaking of Van Helsing, Resident Evil 8 has werewolves! It’s a slight change from the recent relentless, unkillable antagonists in Resident Evil games. Yes, daddy Baker and Mr.X are terrifying, but werewolves are…fast. Couple that together with first-person gameplay and scenes that are reminiscent from The Thing or The Shining, we’re gonna have a good time.

Resident Evil 8 story

So, what do we know about the story of Resident Evil Village? We get the distinct impression from the announcement trailer that Resident Evil 8 opens with Ethan and Mia living a cosy, settled existence after escaping the Baker plantation. There are dreamlike snippets of a black-haired woman – likely Mia – reading stories to her child. At the end of the trailer, however, we see Chris Redfield show up at what would appear to be Ethan and Mia’s house, and gun down a woman in front of a distraught Ethan.

Haney says, “Ethan’s world suddenly comes crashing down once again when Chris Redfield, an unexpected yet familiar face makes an appearance, setting off a chain of events that sees a distraught Ethan seeking answers to Chris’s shocking actions… and ultimately finding him in a mysterious village.”

The announcement trailer for Resident Evil 8 opens with a “His story comes to a close”, suggesting that either Chris or Ethan will not make it out of the village alive. If Chris did indeed show up out of the blue and kill Mia, then Resident Evil 8 could be a revenge story, except you’d expect Redfield to have a very good reason for ruining Ethan’s peaceful life.

That’s all we know about a Resident Evil 8 for now, but be sure to check back for more details. Resident Evil joins our long list of upcoming games on PC, but in the meantime, here’s the best horror games on PC you can play right now.