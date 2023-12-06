This Steam racing RPG is a perfect blend of Mad Max and Borderlands

Resistor sure looks great. The upcoming driving open-world RPG game has been shown off at Day of the Devs, giving us our best look at what’s in store. If you’re a fan of the Mad Max game, a little bit of Borderlands’ corporate overtones, and some honest-to-goodness death racing, you need to check this out.

A narrative-driven open-world RPG game built around racing more than anything else, Resistor continues to look like a lot of fun. I’m get a little bit of Mad Max, Borderlands, and even the ever-excellent film Redline (this is my excuse to get you to watch Redline if you haven’t, it’s superb) in Resistor, in no small part due to the post-apocalyptic race-to-survive world build by Long Way Home.

Set in 2060 after world governments have collapsed, the world is dominated by corporate-owned city-states that annually host massive death races that give the winner permanent citizenship. At this point, the Mad Max and Borderlands influences probably become quite clear, with a death pod race vibe strinkled on top for good measure.

You’ll be able to accept a lot of missions in Resistor, all of which can boost your reputation and even unlock extra story arcs and endings in the game too. You’ll have a crew to manage, upgrades to obtain, bosses to fight (or race, I guess) and a lot of customization options too, so your ride can look exactly how you want it to.

You can check out Resistor right now on Steam and give it a wishlist to stay up to date too.

With The Game Awards Day of the Devs showcase giving us fresh new looks at plenty of incredible games

