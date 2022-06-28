Return to Monkey Island trailer reveals its wild new art style

The first proper Return to Monkey Island trailer is here, acting as a full gameplay reveal for the anticipated adventure game sequel. The Monkey Island 5 gameplay trailer reveals the bold and probably divisive art style, a second playable character, and possibly a decades-old Secret revealed.

The trailer certainly reveals a lot, although not much of the pirate game‘s story. Returning characters include series protagonist Guybrush Threepwood – whose long-standing actor Dominic Armato provides most of the voiceover – and other regulars like Elaine Marley, series villain LeChuck, Murray the evil skull, and Stan the salesman. Other returning characters include Wally the map-maker, Carla the swordmaster, and even the short-sighted lookout. Interestingly, Elaine seems playable at a number of points, a first for the series.

There are two big talking points in the trailer, though. The first is the tease that the first game’s titular secret of Monkey Island may be revealed, which has remained in Ron Gilbert’s head since 1990 so it’s well past time it was cracked open. Secondly, the angular and storybook-like art style, which has already proven divisive but is nonetheless distinctive and a stylish choice.

You can check out the full gameplay trailer below.

What do you think of the art style? It’s certainly stylish but we expect a few fans will be disappointed – it’s not a retro game with pixel art, after all.

Monkey Island 4, the last time the series visited the first game’s iconic location of Melee Island, is currently free on Amazon Prime Gaming so make sure to grab it while you can.