Popular new indie horror game on Steam is PT meets Resident Evil

P.T., the playable teaser of an unreleased Hideo Kojima and Guillermo Del Toro collaboration lurks in our minds for a few reasons. First of all, it was creepy as hell. Secondly, many games preceding it tried to capture its eerie essence. The game-that-never-was popped up in the recesses of our brains again when we saw Reveil, a new indie horror trending on Steam.

Released on March 6, 2024, on PC, Reveil‘s first-person perspective, misty atmosphere, maze-like hallways, and slow traversal was like the marriage from hell: P.T. dipping its Resident Evil bride. With it being such a new title, it’s not got a lot of reviews on Steam yet, but the ones it does have are positive.

And while RE’s best horror games might be the earlier ones, it’s the later entries like Biohazard and Village that correlate with Reveil the most. Sweeping camera work, jumpscares behind doors, and obstructed views daring you to turn round corners not knowing what lurks behind them. It’s currently 10% off on Steam at $17.99 — nice news for anyone hoping to try it out. Be prepared for a long session with some puzzles though.

In developer Pixelsplit’s words, “Reveil is a narrative first-person psycho-thriller game that focuses on story, puzzles, and exploration. Find out what’s going on inside Walter Thompson and what his dark past at the Nelson Bros Circus has to do with it.” A circus is never a good thing in a horror story.

If you’re in the mood to try new indie games, it might be worth a shot if you’re into this type of experience. If so, we’ve got a guide to the Reveil collectibles locations.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.