Doom. Civilization. Fallout. Counter-Strike. These games, and dozens of others, form the very foundations on which PC gaming stands as a platform. For the most part, PC’s greatest series continue to this day, but some of the defining games have fallen into history. After more than 25 years, one of the most influential series of all time is about to make a return, thanks to a huge new remake that revitalizes a groundbreaking classic for the 21st century. And it’s arriving really, really soon.

As well as being one of the best-selling PC game series of all time, Myst is also one of the most influential. If RPGs, FPS games, and – a little later – MMORPGs became the genres most synonymous with the platform, Myst established the PC as the home for experimental, esoteric, and unique videogames that held appeal beyond traditional demographics. Valve’s Portal remains a shining example of the modern videogame – novel, story-driven, and mechanically accessible to all. But before that was the Myst series. Now, more than 25 years since it first arrived, Riven, one of the best puzzle games and the first Myst sequel, is returning in the form of a full remake.

Completely rebuilt from the ground up, the Riven remake takes you back to the mystical, puzzle-filled island of the 1997 original. Explore the beautifully realized surroundings. Solve enigmas, riddles, and enormous escape-room-style traps. If you’re a lifetime fan of Cyan Inc.’s series, this is the best way to return to one of the best PC games. If this is your first time, but you love Portal, The Room, The Witness, and The Talos Principle, then Riven is definitely for you.

And launch is right around the corner. The Riven remake release date is officially scheduled Tuesday June 25. The visuals have been completely overhauled and the game world itself has been built upon and expanded, adding new areas to the ‘90s classic. If you want to get the Riven remake, just head right here.

