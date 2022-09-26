Roblox desktop app is super annoying, users say

Recently, the new Roblox desktop app rolled out to all users. The app, which was in beta for an extended period of time, is designed to unify and standardise how Roblox works across platforms. Officially known as the Roblox Universal App, it’s intended to create a seamless experience between browsing and playing, while also making it easier for the company to push updates between desktop computers, mobile devices, and consoles.

However, in the wake of the rollout, players have been highly critical of the app. Some suggest they don’t want Roblox to ‘force’ them to use it, nor do they appreciate Roblox’s in-your-face way of compelling them to do so. Many are complaining that it causes more problems than it solves.

One of the draws of Roblox has historically been that the games are accessible by browser, which then launches games into a browser-based window. After years of launching Roblox experiences this way, it’s no surprise that people are annoyed at the constant prompts to use the new Roblox Universal App.

A primary goal of the universal app is to provide a consistent experience no matter what device a person is playing on. But, some Robloxians have complained that the desktop app feels like a mobile port. By design, it resembles Roblox’s mobile interface, speaking to the consistency that the developers hoped to establish in rolling out the app.

The desktop app purportedly improves games’ download speeds, but there appear to be significant problems, even if that’s the case. KreekCraft, one most popular Roblox content creators on YouTube, suggested the app was causing issues with his recording setup. (He has since said that he’s been in touch with Roblox and is happy with where the app is headed.)

A Redditor noted that if they access the app from a computer without a mouse, they’re unable to scroll down using only the trackpad. Further, if a player closes a game, they’ll consistently get a reminder that they can choose to go back to explore more Roblox games from the app instead of being immediately able to shut down the game.

Further, the mobile client doesn’t contain trading features, hair stacking, or advanced avatar options, making it particularly annoying for people who frequently use those features. Players also can’t use extensions with it, which is a problem for players who use such extensions to do things such as track limited digital collectables in the Avatar Shop.

Some people claim the app has slowed down their computer, and others have commented that the interface just isn’t very good. There are also no ads, which could benefit users who do not wish to see ads but is bad for developers who rely on ads to help people discover their games.

Ultimately, the disconnect is that many people prefer to access Roblox from the browser simply because of the universality of browser access. Put another way, it’s just more convenient.

At one point, it appears that there was a way to bypass the popup encouraging players to download the app, which they could do by logging in as administrators. However, the company has reportedly patched that process and continues to push the app on people over their complaints.

Like many changes in the digital age, it seems likely that players will adapt to the desktop client over time. People are often initially resistant to change when it comes to digital products. Often, they begin to adapt once they realise the benefits of such changes.

