Roblox music codes 2021 – the best song IDs

Looking for Roblox music codes? There are thousands of popular songs available to listen to in Roblox, simply by entering music ID codes into your boombox or the radio. Using song IDs, you can play your favourite TikTok songs in games with your friends.
So how do you play music in Roblox? The method varies depending on which game you want to blast your tunes in. Some games allow you free access to the boombox – simply equip and press it to bring up a text box in which you can enter a song ID code. Catalog Heaven is a great place to test the codes you find, as it allows you to equip any boombox in the shop and try it out.
In most games, however, you’ll need to use the radio to play music. This is usually part of a paid Game Pass – the price of a Game Pass is set by each game developer individually. Once you have access to the radio, you can use it in the same way as the boombox – simply enter the song ID code and press play. Occasionally, tracks are taken down by Roblox, so if a code stops working, you’ll have to look for a replacement. Here are the best radio music codes in Roblox that work in May 2021:
The best Roblox music codes are:
- tones and I – Bad Child – 5315279926
- Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red – 5808184278
- Frank Ocean – Chanel – 1725273277
- Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb) – 6403599974
- Nya! Arigato – 6441347468
- BTS – Fake Love – 1894066752
- Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785
- Illijah – On My Way – 249672730
- Chikatto Chika Chika – 5937000690
- Casi – No Limit – 748726200
- Kim Dracula – Paparazzi (Lady Gaga cover) – 6177409271
- Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871
- Tesher – Jalebi Baby – 6463211475
- Capone – Oh No – 5253604010
- Clairo – Sofia – 5760198930
- 2Pac – Life Goes On – 186317099
- Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed – 5595658625
- Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It – 5145539495
- Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga – 225150067
- Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me – 6159978466
- Studio Killers – Jenny – 63735955004
- Laffy Taffy – 5478866871
- Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes – 1321038120
- Billie Eilish – My Future – 5622020090
That should be enough to get you started playing music in the best Roblox games. If you need some new accessories to bring to the party, check out our Roblox promo codes list.