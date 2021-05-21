Roblox music codes 2021 – the best song IDs

Looking for Roblox music codes? There are thousands of popular songs available to listen to in Roblox, simply by entering music ID codes into your boombox or the radio. Using song IDs, you can play your favourite TikTok songs in games with your friends.

So how do you play music in Roblox? The method varies depending on which game you want to blast your tunes in. Some games allow you free access to the boombox – simply equip and press it to bring up a text box in which you can enter a song ID code. Catalog Heaven is a great place to test the codes you find, as it allows you to equip any boombox in the shop and try it out.

In most games, however, you’ll need to use the radio to play music. This is usually part of a paid Game Pass – the price of a Game Pass is set by each game developer individually. Once you have access to the radio, you can use it in the same way as the boombox – simply enter the song ID code and press play. Occasionally, tracks are taken down by Roblox, so if a code stops working, you’ll have to look for a replacement. Here are the best radio music codes in Roblox that work in May 2021:

The best Roblox music codes are:

tones and I – Bad Child – 5315279926

Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red – 5808184278

Frank Ocean – Chanel – 1725273277

Kali Uchis – Telepatia (slowed and reverb) – 6403599974

Nya! Arigato – 6441347468

BTS – Fake Love – 1894066752

Dua Lipa – Levitating – 6606223785

Illijah – On My Way – 249672730

Chikatto Chika Chika – 5937000690

Casi – No Limit – 748726200

Kim Dracula – Paparazzi (Lady Gaga cover) – 6177409271

Doja Cat – Say So – 521116871

Tesher – Jalebi Baby – 6463211475

Capone – Oh No – 5253604010

Clairo – Sofia – 5760198930

2Pac – Life Goes On – 186317099

Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed – 5595658625

Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It – 5145539495

Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga – 225150067

Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me – 6159978466

Studio Killers – Jenny – 63735955004

Laffy Taffy – 5478866871

Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes – 1321038120

Billie Eilish – My Future – 5622020090

That should be enough to get you started playing music in the best Roblox games. If you need some new accessories to bring to the party, check out our Roblox promo codes list.