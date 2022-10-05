Roblox Headless Horseman rises from the grave and into the Avatar Shop

After an 11-month wait, the Roblox Headless Horseman pack has galloped back into the Avatar Shop to haunt Roblox experiences everywhere.

The sandbox game‘s popular seasonal avatar pack is made from the stuff of digital nightmares. The Headless Horseman bundle, an official Roblox Avatar Shop release, has no head affixed to its torso. Instead, it has one arm extended and carries a jack-o-lantern head in its hand.

“No, you must believe me. It was a horseman, a dead one. Headless,” the bundle description reads, citing the well-known quote from Ichabod Crane in The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.

Although it appears annually, Robloxians await its return every year, either because they wish to finally acquire it at its relatively high price point or simply appreciate its mystique. The bundle boasts more than 719,000 favourites in the Avatar Shop.

Its popularity stems from the fact that it’s the only official Roblox bundle that appears without a head. Developers managed this effect by shrinking the head so small that it’s not visible ahead of the collar of its jacket. The Headless Head avatar item is not available as a standalone item but is part of the Headless Horseman set. More than 800,000 Robloxians have favourited the Headless Head.

The Headless Horseman bundle contains not only the headless effect and the jack-o-lantern but several accessories tied to different body areas, such as the chest, arms, and legs. Players who purchase the bundle can mix and match its components with other accessories as they customise their avatars.

Robloxians can acquire the bundle for 31,000 Robux. That equals a frighteningly high price of $387.50 USD at a base exchange value of 1 Robux to $.0125 USD. However, Robux become cheaper when players buy them in bulk. Since players can buy 10,000 Robux for $99.99, the bundle would cost $310. Regardless, many would consider it quite a lot by Roblox standards. Presumably, the price is high because the bundle is incredibly rare and of particular value within the trading community.

Typically, the Roblox team takes the Headless Horseman bundle off the site on the 31st, meaning people who want to acquire it have only a few weeks to do so.

If you choose to shell out for the Roblox Headless Horseman bundle, you'll have a scary good time showing it off in the best Roblox games in 2022.