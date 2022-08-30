New Roblox logo and tagline show the company is growing up

A new Roblox logo and accompanying tagline signal the company’s continued push toward expanding its user base as part of its journey toward metaverse domination. The sandbox game’s branding is changing to keep pace with its maturing user base.

The logo text features an upgraded, modern take on the classic Roblox font. The logo image remains similar, but the small square inside the larger square has increased slightly in its relative size.

“The Roblox logo currently has distinctiveness with its tilt, which represents building, progression, and motion. In refining the logo, we wanted to retain the equity of the tilt while also reflecting the evolution of our platform,” CEO David Baszucki shared in a blog post dated August 26 titled “Our Refreshed Logo.”

“Our updated logo introduces new custom letterforms that are lighter in weight and reflect a more modern aesthetic. The second ‘o’ has returned as a letter, giving more focus to our iconic tilt. The tilt has been slightly refined but continues to maintain its distinct character.”

However, perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the rebrand is the new tagline, which reads, “Reimagining the way people come together.” Although similar in tone to the company’s previous tagline, this is a deviation from “Powering Imagination,” which Baszucki announced on Twitter in 2015.

Over the years, the company has traded its vision of being an imagination-driven gaming platform into something much more significant: a metaverse that functions as a social playground where people can gather virtually to share, celebrate, and express themselves. The word “metaverse” was far from part of the common vernacular back in 2015, so it’s no surprise that the company opted for a brand refresh highlighting the growing concept. However, unlike metaverse competitor Meta, which changed its name from Facebook to reflect major metaverse ambitions and to overhaul public perceptions of its offerings, Roblox has instead chosen to highlight the community aspect of the brand’s identity.

The fact that the company mentions “people” instead of “children” or “kids” is a hint as to what Roblox is planning for the future. As the company embraces older audiences with concerts and metaverse experiences that feature high-end fashion brands, it’s becoming increasingly clear Roblox is no longer just for kids and tweens.

The rebranding is also likely to resonate with investors, many of whom still struggle with Roblox’s appeal beyond being a game or platform for children. While the rebrand itself may not seem like much of a change, it’s a signal of a company developing and maturing as it expands its user base. In turn, this could impact the revenue it generates, particularly if the older audiences have more disposable income than their younger counterparts.

