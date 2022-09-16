Roblox’s Royale High raises $1 million to fight cancer

After launching an online campaign to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital through the sale of in-game cosmetic items, the team behind Roblox’s Royale High reached its goal of $1 million in just two weeks.

One of the sandbox game‘s most popular experiences, Royale High is a fantasy world from creator callmehbob where Robloxians can play minigames, partake in fashion shows, trade in-game cosmetic items, or just enjoy hanging out in various locales.

Fashion is a huge part of Royale High’s allure. The game also allows players to customise their characters in the experience independent of their actual Roblox avatars. Players can choose from dozens of free items, purchase items with in-game currency that they can earn in various ways, or pay Robux for more intricate designs.

In recognition of Cancer Awareness Month, which runs throughout September, the Royale High team launched an initiative to raise a million dollars for St. Jude via the sale of in-game cosmetics. The Goddess of Triumph Set is available in the game throughout the month, and all proceeds will go to St. Jude.

The developers also shared that players who purchased all items in the set, at a cost of approximately 4,500 Robux (about $50), would also gain access to a reworked Magical Enchantress skirt. However, the team would only release the design upon reaching its $1 million goal.

The new Magical Enchantress skirt is a rework of a classic piece of attire within the game. Designed by SaltehShio, the dramatic, sprawling item is a whimsical take on high-fashion couture. The reworked skirt has 12 styles, or “toggles,” that alter its appearance. LandG Games showed off the skirt and its various toggles in a recent YouTube video.

The development team noted that Royale High players who already own the Magical Enchantress skirt, which was previously released but is otherwise offsale, can also access the reworked version of the skirt.

St. Jude works closely with the gaming community, often through a dedicated initiative called St. Jude PLAY LIVE. Over the years, content creators have raised more than $45 million for the children’s cancer research charity.

