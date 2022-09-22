Roblox’s Spotify Island introduces hip-hop themed virtual world

Roblox’s Spotify Island is now welcoming Robloxians to Planet Hip-Hop, a new destination designed to highlight an emerging generation of hip-hop artists and showcase their work.

The new virtual world within Spotify Island will also soon feature a collaboration with chart-topping recording artist Doechii, allowing fans to engage with the artist’s avatar with a series of interactive activities inspired by the self-proclaimed “Swamp Queen.”

Planet Hip-Hop is a futuristic universe within the platform that will also serve as a “meeting place created to bring artists and fans closer together as they play, explore, and connect,” according to a Spotify blog post.

In the blog post, Spotify claims that hip-hop streams on its service total more than 44 billion monthly streams. The blog post promises “curated moments,” starting with a collaboration with Doechii. Upon launch, fans can interact with Doechii in a swamp-themed area, inspired by the musician’s Floridian roots. Players who correctly answer a series of questions can earn an alligator tail. The interactive activity is a nod to her song “Persuasive,” which she recently re-released as a remix with R&B singer SZA.

The blog post also promises several Easter eggs in Planet Hip-Hop. Robloxians can also create their own hip-hop beats and can purchase avatar items, parkour moves, and emotes. Forthcoming items include a patchwork bubble jacket and moon shoes, according to TechCrunch. Players will also be able to get Doechii swag, which they can have her virtually sign. These items include alligator-themed gear and a blue mullet inspired by the music video for “Persuasive.”

In Planet Hip-Hop, they’ll also find the Speed Shop, where they can customise their vehicles. This will eventually include an alligator car, also inspired by Doechii.

In a few weeks, Robloxians will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout Planet Hip-Hop. Those who finish all quests within the first 72 hours of launch will unlock a pair of exclusive space glasses.

Doechii is only the first rapper on Planet Hip-Hop. Steven Conaway, Senior Art Director at Spotify, told TechCrunch that the destination will highlight the work of younger hip-hop artists with an “internet tech sound,” citing Year and Trippie Redd as examples alongside Doechii.

“We wanted to create a space inspired by the newest era of hip hop, exploring how the current generation of artists and fans are redefining what the genre looks like and sounds like,” he said.

The move to highlight hip-hop artists is another sign of the sandbox game platform’s transition from a company that primarily serves kids to one that reaches teen and adult markets.

Spotify Island debuted four months ago on Roblox, making Spotify the first streaming service to launch on Roblox. Before Planet Hip-Hop, the streamer launched K-Park, dedicated to highlighting some of the platform’s top K-pop musicians.

