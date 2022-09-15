TechQuest is Roblox immersive learning at its best

TechQuest, a new Roblox immersive learning experience designed to educate Robloxians on the past, present, and future of computing, is a powerful demonstration of how organizations can leverage the metaverse to provide new opportunities to educate people of all ages worldwide.

Designed by metaverse development studio MELON in conjunction with the Computing History Museum, the free game aspires to teach students, educators, and families about the history of computing and technology in an interactive environment, according to a press release.

In the TechQuest experience, players discover unique ways technology can solve problems. The experience contains two distinct themes, environmental conservation and automation, which are comprised of several unique virtual worlds. Roblox players can explore each world and complete tasks to earn rewards such as virtual items and pets. The game’s immersive worlds are family-friendly experiences suitable for most ages.

The automation-themed areas include a park, playground, candy factory, school, and home. Within those worlds, players can explore 3D printing in schools and create an accessible playground. The conservation-themed areas let Robloxians explore ocean, rainforest, and savannah habitats. Players can then perform tasks such as setting up heat sensors to identify animals and pilot bee drones to pollinate plants.

TechQuest also includes an exhibit hall showcasing artefacts from the museum’s collection and depictions of stepping stones from the beginnings of computing history through today’s modern developments.

“By exploring connections to computing history and applying technology in real-world settings, visitors will experience how technology can serve humanity,” Dan’l Lewin, the president and CEO of the Computer History Museum, said in the press release. The Roblox experience helps foster the Silicon Valley-based museum’s mission to explore computing’s past, the digital present, and how such technology will impact humanity in the future.

As interest in metaverse projects and virtual worlds becomes more widespread, media companies and brands are leading the way, primarily developing experiences designed to reach new audiences and bolster their bottom lines. However, the promise of the metaverse goes far beyond avatar fashion and rock concerts. Experiences like TechQuest show the true potential for the metaverse as a place where people can go to learn and explore while also gathering as a community.

