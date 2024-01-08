RoboCop fan-game is an ’80s love letter, from Aliens to Chuck Norris

With a name like RoboCop vs. Predator, you might think you know exactly what you’re getting with this fan-game, released only months after RoboCop: Rogue City. But this retro-styled 2D shooter is a love-letter to the ’80s and sports the kind of crossover cameos an action-hero fanboy could only dream of.

Typical, you wait for one good RoboCop game and then two come along at once or, at least, a couple of months later. But while FPS game RoboCop: Rogue City sticks to Alex Murphy’s beat, RoboCop vs. Predator is a glorious side-on romp with nods to two decades of action movies.

This free fan-game, described as “A tribute to the cult movies of ’80s and ’90s,” is reminiscent of Data East’s original RoboCop arcade game, albeit with a grayscale Game Boy palette. And it’s every bit as much a blast as that 2D gem.

There’s an amazing chiptune remix of the classic RoboCop theme filling your ear as you stomp through Delta City. And you’ll be grinning ear to ear as you blast away at window-occupying hoodlums, bike-riding bad guys and more.

But then you hit the end of level 1 and things get a little odd. You might think I’ve given the game away by mentioning Aliens and Chuck Norris, but that’s just the tip of the crossoverberg.

RoboCop vs. Predator is loaded with so many brilliant and ridiculous cameos that if you’re a fan of ’80s or ’90s action flicks you’ll be yelling with joy every couple of minutes.

You can power through RoboCop vs Predator in about half an hour, but you’ll spend just as much time gawping at the screen as you run into.. well, that’d be spoiling things, but here’s a little taster. Do these team-ups make sense? No. Are they completely awesome? Absolutely.

