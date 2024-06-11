The best FPS game you’ve never played is now cheaper than ever

2023 was a busy year for games. We had Starfield, Baldur’s Gate 3, Alan Wake 2, Diablo 4 – the list goes on. Likewise, you probably have a backlog of excellent FPS games you’ve been meaning to get to for years. Doom Eternal is well worth your time. Cyberpunk 2077 mixes classic shooter gameplay with a terrifically composed RPG story. And there are some people who still haven’t played Half-Life 2 or Titanfall. But there’s one shooter that deserves considerably more attention, and even if you don’t have time for it immediately, it’s worth bagging now.

Funny, violent, and occasionally unlike anything you’ve played before, RoboCop: Rogue City is the epitome of an overlooked minor classic. Yes, it’s a bit choppy visuals wise. Yes, the pseudo open-world sections are a little dead and empty. But when that theme tune kicks in and the big gunfights explode into action, this is an FPS game with more bite and viciousness than almost any of its contemporaries.

Set between the second and third films, Rogue City follows Murphy as he investigates a new criminal overlord terrorizing Detroit. Huge battles, torrents of cartoonish, Verhoeven-style gore, and even a few moments of genuinely well-written dialogue and drama make RoboCop: Rogue City a seriously pleasant surprise. Another hackneyed tie-in game this is not.

It’s also a novel subversion on the typical FPS or cover-shooter formula. You don’t need to be tactical or smart, or even make much of an effort to stay out of the line of fire. You’re literally RoboCop. Armed with an M60, you march relentlessly towards your screaming, panicking enemies, blowing them away with computational precision.

The best moments are when you kick down a door, stand ramrod still, and just paint the entire room with bullets right to left – there’s a terrific, darkly comic ‘ping’ as your enemies’ rounds ricochet harmlessly off your armor.

Of the more than 8,000 user reviews for RoboCop: Rogue City on Steam, 91% are positive. And now it’s available at the historic low price of $27.49 / £24.74. If you like a good FPS, you owe it to yourself to play Rogue City, or at least pick it up now so you have it in your library for later.

