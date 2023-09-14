The Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader release date is set by developer Owlcat Games. The CRPG is looking like it might be one of the best Warhammer 40k games in a while, and fortunately we won’t be waiting too long to play it. Built by the team behind Pathfinder videogame Wrath of the Righteous and based on the tabletop RPG of the same name, Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader promises to follow in the footsteps of Baldur’s Gate 3 in delivering faithful tabletop adaptations.

PCGamesN was very impressed by what we saw during the Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader beta, with its blend of turn-based ground combat and space sequences that see you piloting a giant Voidship against everything from space pirates to the Drukhari. Granted a ‘Warrant of Trade’ as in the TTRPG, you’re handed the unique freedom to operate outside standard stellar and legal boundaries of the Imperium of Man.

The turn-based tactical combat employs hefty use of cover, making it feel a little more XCOM than Baldur’s Gate, although the powerful abilities available to your crew might feel a little more akin to what you’d expect from Larian Studios’ game. In this newfound wave of excitement for the CRPG, and a surge in attention for Warhammer games with the likes of Space Marine 2 and Total War Warhammer 3, Rogue Trader is potentially positioned to catch a big audience if it sticks the landing – and initial signs look good.

Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader release date

The Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader release date is Thursday December 7, 2023 on PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games store.

It’s also set to launch on Mac, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and you can wishlist it now on Steam if you want to keep track of it ahead of release, or head to the official website for additional details on pricing and premium packs.

Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader price

While there’s currently no Steam price listed, the ‘core digital pack’ on the Owlcat Games website is priced at $39.99, including beta access and a digital copy of the game. The full set of options available are:

Core digital pack – $39.99: PC Digital Copy (Steam, GOG, or Epic), beta access, and Discord role.

PC Digital Copy (Steam, GOG, or Epic), beta access, and Discord role. Premium digital pack – $49.99: Everything in Core pack plus three exclusive in-game items, unique Voidship model, and your name in the credits.

Everything in Core pack plus three exclusive in-game items, unique Voidship model, and your name in the credits. Ultimate digital pack – $69.99: Everything in Premium pack plus digital OST, digital artbook, vertical poster, and Shrine of Remembrance.

Everything in Premium pack plus digital OST, digital artbook, vertical poster, and Shrine of Remembrance. Developer’s digital pack – $99.99: Everything in Ultimate pack plus special thanks in credits, alpha access, and Alpha Supporter bridge banner.

Everything in Ultimate pack plus special thanks in credits, alpha access, and Alpha Supporter bridge banner. Collector’s Edition – $299: Everything in Developer’s digital pack plus physical collector’s box that includes Rogue Trader’s banner, 20cm Cassia figurine, Warrant of Trade, sticker pack, and a hardcover artbook.

