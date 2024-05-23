Warhammer 40k Rogue Trader is now Steam Deck Verified

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is now Steam Deck Verified after developers worked hard to improve upon its initial Playable rating. The news was revealed during the Warhammer Skulls Showcase alongside Void Shadows, the game’s first DLC.

As the best handheld gaming PC, the Steam Deck is a major target for developers. While it’s nice to be Playable on the console, it means far more to players if Valve places its illustrious green tick on your store page.

No outright optimization was done to Warhammer 40k: Rogue Traders initially to earn its Playable status. It, like many games, was capable of running well at lower resolutions on the Steam Deck’s limited hardware.

Now, the team at Owlcat Games has worked on the three key issues preventing Rogue Trader from being Steam Deck Verified. Initially, you could need to adjust the graphics settings to get the best out of the game on Steam Deck, this is no longer the case.

Some small in-game text was deemed difficult to read while entering text required invoking the Steam Deck keyboard. As you can see, none of the issues were severe, but Valve tends to be quite firm when it comes to its Verified rating, so even if the game did run great, the fact that it required some input from players to alter the settings prevented it from earning a green tick.

It may take some time for the verification to register in Steam, but during the next game update for Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader, the handheld optimizations will be live in-game and ready to play.

