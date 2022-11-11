Learn to make an RPG game at 96% off in Unreal Engine Humble Bundle

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to make your own RPG game (or, indeed, a game in any genre) then you’ll want to take a look at The Complete Unreal Engine Humble Bundle. This bundle contains ten courses that help you get to grips with developing games through this popular engine. You’ll need to spend $20 USD / £17.30 GBP to get them all, which works out as just $2 USD / £1.73 GBP per course. Alternatively you can pay smaller amounts and receive only a selection of the items in the bundle.

The ‘Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine’ course could give you the tools to create the next Skyrim or the next Elden Ring. The indie gaming scene is growing all the time and if you’ve always wanted to throw your hat in the ring and create a game of your own, then use this as an excuse to finally get started. On the flipside, it could be the thing that sets you on path for a corporate game dev career. Buy now

Usually all of these courses would cost you $500 USD / £438.51 GBP, so as per usual with Humble, this is an absolutely fantastic deal. You never know, this could be the moment that gets the ball rolling towards your own passion project eventually showing up on our list of the best RPG games or the best FPS games.

Here’s a full overview of all the courses included in The Complete Unreal Engine Humble Bundle:

Develop a First-Person Shooter in Unreal Engine

Construct an Arcade Game in Unreal Engine

Build an Action RPG in Unreal Engine

Make a Puzzle Game in Unreal Engine

Make a Plane Arcade Game in Unreal Engine

Create a Walking Simulator in Unreal Engine

Create a Platformer Game in Unreal Engine

Build an RTS Game with Unreal Engine

Intro to Unreal Engine Game Development

Unreal Engine Mini Projects

Money raised through this Humble Bundle will go towards Little Free Library, a non-profit organisation that seeks to make books more widely available by organising neighbourhood book exchanges. Reading is cool, and initiatives like this help to promote literacy, critical thinking, and education.