Sackboy: A Big Adventure system requirements have arrived, but the LittleBigPlanet spinoff isn’t lightweight. You’re going to need a high-end graphics card to run the game at 4K 60fps, and you’ll need a relatively new GPU to play at 1440p.

According to Sackboy: A Big Adventure system requirements, you’ll need either a GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6800 XT to boost fps at 4K. Of course, Sumo Digital’s recommendations include minimum requirements, but sticking with an old GPU like the GTX 660 will effectively transform the game into a 720p PlayStation 3 experience.

Minimum

(720p 30fps) Recommended

(1080p 30fps) High

(1080p 60fps) Very high

(1440p 60fps) Ultra

(4K 60fps) OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-6400

AMD FX-6300 Intel Core i7-4770K

AMD Ryzen 5 1500X Intel i7-4770k

AMD Ryzen 7 2700 Intel i7-7700k

AMD Ryzen 7 3700x Intel i9-9900k AMD Ryzen 9 3950X RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 16GB GPU Nvidia GTX 660

AMD Radeon R7256 Nvidia GTX 1060

AMD Radeon RX580 Nvidia GTX 1070

AMD RX 5600 Nvidia RTX 2070 AMD RX 5700 XT NVIDIA RTX 3080 AMD RX 6800 XT VRAM 2GB 6GB 8GB 8GB 10GB Storage 60GB SSD 60GB SSD 60GB SSD 60GB SSD 60GB SSD

Replicating Sackboy PS5 levels of performance on PC requires one of the best graphics card options available, but the game also demands a pricey gaming CPU. The developer’s ‘Ultra’ settings recommend an Intel i9-9900k or Ryzen 9 3950X – two premium processors from 2018. Naturally, toning the game’s visuals down should help the game play nice with cheaper chips, and this is reflected in the game’s very-high, high, and recommended specs.

Sackboy isn’t quite as ravenous for gaming RAM, as 8GB should be enough to use high settings. Ramping settings and resolution higher means doubling your memory to 16GB, but this might not be an issue if you’re using a modern rig.

You’ll need to free up 60GB of storage to download Sackboy: A Big Adventure, but Sumo Digital recommends using the best SSD for gaming, rather than a traditional hard drive. That’s not to say you can’t install the game on an old HDD, but it may affect performance in terms of load times.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure on Steam Deck

Valve hasn’t granted Sackboy: A Big Adventure its Steam Deck Verified stripes yet, but there’s a good chance it’ll work on the portable powerhouse. The handheld’s compatibility list already features multiple PlayStation Studios releases, like Horizon Zero Dawn and Spider-Man Remastered, so the LittleBigPlanet spinoff will likely join its PC port pals when it arrives in October.

