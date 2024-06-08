The best RPGs need an amazing soundtrack to truly come to life, and you can’t do much better than the iconic Dark Souls series. Gorgeous new pixel art RPG Sacrifire is already in my good books, then, with the inclusion of music from the iconic Motoi Sakuraba, composer of classics ranging from the peaceful yet haunting Majula theme to the fragile beauty of Gwyn, Lord of Cinder. If that’s got you intrigued, you can try the new game right now by signing up for its ongoing Steam playtest.

That score is just the icing on what already looks to be a rather delicious cake, however. Showcased at the Future Games Show 2024, Sacrifire draws inspiration from classic ’90s RPGs and features a rather stunning pixel art world. It boasts a story full of moral complexity that “aims to both respect and subvert the standard RPG tropes,” as you travel between the subterranean city of Antioch and the spirit paradise of Erebus.

As for the combat, Sacrifire blends both real-time and turn-based elements with the ability to choose between multiple combat disciplines and weapon types, bring companions into the fray, and deliver devastating combo strings to overwhelm your enemies. Outside of battle, you’ll also face puzzles to solve, discover ways to craft ever more powerful gear, and dive deep into dungeons in search of adventure and story.

If you’re as eager as I am to try out Sacrifire for yourself, the good news is that there’s a playtest available right now on Steam. It’s the first time the game has been made publicly playable, and the team at developer Pixelated Milk says, “We’re eager to see, hear, and read as much feedback as possible, as it will help us make Sacrifire the best game it can be.”

The Sacrifire playtest is live now on Steam and will run until Monday June 24. You’ll need to request access to join, and will receive an email once you’re accepted into the test. Pixelated Milk says “everyone can join” and, from my personal experience, I was granted access immediately upon applying, so you might be lucky and get in straight away.

This article is part of PCGamesN's coverage of the Future Games Show and Summer Game Fest 2024.

