Saints Row has been pushed back to August 2022

The Saints Row release date has been pushed back by around six months, developer Volition has announced. The studio’s chief creative officer Jim Boone has posted a message announcing that the upcoming reboot – the next instalment in the long-running action-adventure games series – has been delayed from its February 2022 launch date to August 2022.

The Saints Row reboot was initially due to arrive on February 25 next year, but the delay means it’ll now drop on August 23 instead. “Our priority is to create the best Saints Row game yet and, if we released on the original date, it wouldn’t be up to the standards we’ve set ourselves, and that you’re expecting and deserve,” Boone explains in the message posted to the game’s site. “The team just need more time to do our vision justice; we’re doing some fine tuning and there won’t be much change in the game outside of overall quality and polish.”

Boone goes on to explain that the studio “underestimated the impact” that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would have on the team’s schedule, though notes that they adapted to the working-from-home arrangement very quickly, and “continued to be incredibly productive”. The studio says it’s become apparent that the devs just need some more time with the new Saints Row to make it the best it can be due to the “size and scope” of the game.

The message describes this extended period of development time as “generous, yet essential”, which should help the team achieve their ambitions for the reboot – the “biggest and best Saints Row game ever”, as Boone reiterates here.

A Saints Row update from Jim Boone, Chief Creative Officer, Volition

The post goes on to add that we won’t see any changes to the story, characters, “or anything that we’ve lovingly imagined over the last few years and already shared with you” – so, good news for fans excited by what’s been revealed so far. We’ve seen a few bits and pieces so far, including a fun look at Saints Row’s gameplay last month, which gave us a pre-alpha peek at some dune buggy mayhem and the sights of its setting, Santo Ileso. There have also been a few clips revealing Saints Row’s districts, mission types, and action, which you can check out on the game’s YouTube channel and site at those links.

“As gamers ourselves, we know what it feels like to have something delayed which you’ve been looking forward to; it’s frustrating and you feel disappointed,” Boone’s message adds. “But we also know that when we finally get Saints Row in your hands, it will have been worth the wait. It’s our absolute priority to get this right.”