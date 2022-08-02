All Saints Row skills and how to unlock them

Looking for all the Saints Row skills ahead of the game launching in August? We got our hands on the upcoming open-world game in a Saints Row preview, and have seen some of the focus skills available at each level. These skills become available every time you level up, with a maximum of 20 skills for each character.

In true Saints Row style, the skills are just as silly, ranging from dropping a grenade down an enemy’s pants to a powerful and explosive fire punch. You can access these Saints Row skills on your snazzy in-game smartphone.

Saints Row skills list

Here are the Saints Row skills for each level:

Level 2 – Pineapple Express: Grab an enemy, drop a grenade down their pants, and throw them.

Grab an enemy, drop a grenade down their pants, and throw them. Level 3 – Smokescreen: Drop a smoke bomb at your feet to confuse your enemies.

Drop a smoke bomb at your feet to confuse your enemies. Level 4 – Proximity Mine: Place a sticky mine that explodes when enemies are near, damage increases shortly after placement.

Place a sticky mine that explodes when enemies are near, damage increases shortly after placement. Level 5 – Health Upgrade: Maximum health increased permanently.

Maximum health increased permanently. Level 6 – Tough Mother: Gain a temporary health boost to absorb damage from enemies and negate staggers.

Gain a temporary health boost to absorb damage from enemies and negate staggers. Level 7 – Frag out: Throw an explosive anti-personnel device.

Throw an explosive anti-personnel device. Level 8 – Flow Upgrade: Maximum flow increased permanently.

Maximum flow increased permanently. Level 9 – Flaming Punch: Ignite your fist for an explosive punch.

Ignite your fist for an explosive punch. Level 10 – Health Upgrade: Maximum health increased permanently.

Maximum health increased permanently. Level 11 – Transfusion: While active, heal yourself and your friends by hurting your enemies

While active, heal yourself and your friends by hurting your enemies Level 12 – Overscope: Pull out a powerful sniper rifle, headshots explode and damage nearby enemies.

Pull out a powerful sniper rifle, headshots explode and damage nearby enemies. Level 13 – Impulse Trap: Throw an anti-gravity device that lifts enemies into the air, making them vulnerable to a quick shot.

Throw an anti-gravity device that lifts enemies into the air, making them vulnerable to a quick shot. Level 14 – Flow Upgrade: Maximum flow increased permanently.

Maximum flow increased permanently. Level 15 – Health Upgrade: Maximum health increased permanently.

Maximum health increased permanently. Level 16 – Berserker: While active, your melee attacks do more damage.

While active, your melee attacks do more damage. Level 17 – Intercession: Call in some Saints to help you fight.

Call in some Saints to help you fight. Level 18 – Quick Draw: Pull out a powerful revolver to quickly gun down up to four enemies.

Pull out a powerful revolver to quickly gun down up to four enemies. Level 19 – D4th Blossom: Spin around and fire bullets in every direction.

Spin around and fire bullets in every direction. Level 20 – Flow Upgrade: Maximum flow increased permanently.

Now you’re up to date with all the Saints Row skills, check out everything we know about the Saints Row map, and when the Saints Row release date is to get your hands on this action-adventure game. If you’re wondering if your PC can run it, here are the Saints Row system requirements for the minimum PC specs.