Massive Steam discount brings Saints Row back from the dead

Saints Row is trending on Steam after a 192.6% increase in players in the last 24 hours. The cheeky GTA clone has been dead in the water for some time now, but a huge discount on the main games has led to a spike in concurrent players for the first time in months.

Gamers can explore the Saints Row universe at a fraction of the cost with the current promotion, which runs until March 14, 2024, and includes discounts of up to 67% on all main titles on Steam, as well as DLCs — which enjoy price cuts of up to 67 percent.

This sale follows the 2023 release of the latest RPG game in the series — a reboot of the original 2006 Saints Row — in 2023. It was originally an Epic Games Store exclusive, but it’s now available on PC for just $9.69. There’s more, though: the rest of the main games are massively discounted too.

Saints Row 2 is 75% off at $2.49, Saints Row 3 Remastered is $4.79, and Saints Row IV Re-Elected is $4.99. The rebooted game’s expansion pass’ price has been slashed too, as well as a laundry list of DLC. If you like to bide your time for sales or travel back in gaming history, this promotion represents a fun opportunity to explore a divisive series. You can read the full details of all the offers here.

The reboot has mixed reviews on Steam, with many people finding it uninspired. If there was ever a time to try Saints Row out, though, it’s now. The synopsis reads, “Welcome to Santo Ileso, a vibrant fictional city in the American Southwest. In a world rife with crime, where lawless factions fight for power, a group of young friends embark on their own criminal venture, as they rise to the top in their bid to become Self Made.”

