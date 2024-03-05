Save 31% on this amazing 34-inch Samsung gaming monitor

The price of gaming monitors has steadily dropped in recent years but you can still expect to generally pay around $400 for a known-brand 34-inch model with a WQHD resolution. That’s why this limited time Samsung gaming monitor deal on Amazon is so impressive. Normally priced at $350, right now you can pick up the Samsung ViewFinity S50GC for just $240, making for a huge 31% saving.

While this particular Samsung display hasn’t earned a place on our best gaming monitor guide, its specs are excellent for such a low price. Moreover, we’ve generally been impressed by many of Samsung’s gaming panels, with the likes of the Samsung Odyssey G9 G95SC currently our top choice of super wide gaming monitors.

In many ways, the 34-inch monitor size combined with a 3,440 x 1,440 resolution is the ideal all round gaming screen for most gamers. The ultrawide screen size gives you that bit of extra screen width without being too big and unwieldy like 49-inch displays. It makes for a practical multi-window desktop setup, suits widescreen movies, and is widely supported in many games too. Crucially, 34-inch models with lower 2,560 x 1,080 resolutions have a really low pixel density, making them look blocky, but you’ve no such problems here.

A 100Hz maximum refresh rate is far from the fastest by modern standards, but it makes for a huge upgrade over a 60Hz panel and is a great addition for a screen of this price. Likewise, having Freesync onboard ensures you should be able to have tear and stutter-free gaming on most modern graphics cards.

The display uses a Samsung VA LCD panel, which allows it to claim a high 3,000:1 contrast ratio – triple what you’ll get on IPS and TN LCD displays. This really lends the screen an advantage when watching dark and moody movies and games.

It’s not clear how long this fantastic deal will last but Amazon lists the deal as “limited time” so we’d suggest acting fast if you don’t want to miss out. This deal is for Amazon US buyers only but those in the UK can also pick up a similar-spec AOC gaming monitor right now for an impressively low £317.

Meanwhile, if you’ve ultimately decided this isn’t quite the gaming monitor deal for you, our most recommended alternatives can be found in our best gaming monitor guide, with the LG 34GP83A-B being our current top choice of 34-inch ultrawide.