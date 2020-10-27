Samsung SSDs are currently up to 34% cheaper

So, you’ve pre-downloaded the latest game and watched the second hand of your clock tick slowly towards that midnight launch, only to meet lengthy loading screens when you finally boot. Sure, the rotating on-screen tips are handy, but there’s only so many times you can read the same thing before you consider hurling your gaming PC out the window. But wait, there is another option – upgrade your SSD.

If you want to be first through the door to avoid spoilers in story games or keep a step ahead of your teammates in multiplayer games, you’ll want the best SSD for gaming. It seems now is the perfect time, too, as our previous top pick is currently reduced in price.

Right now, you can get 34% off the 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD on Amazon US, setting you back $164.99 for an $80 saving. A similar discount can be found across the pond, cutting the price tag down by nearly £77 (32%) to just £163.

The Samsung 970 EVO Plus is an NVMe drive, meaning it’s incredibly fast with up to 3,500MBps read speeds and 3,300MBps write speeds. It is a 2280 M.2 SSD with an M-key, however, so make sure it fits and is compatible with your motherboard before clicking purchase.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus 1TB NVMe M.2 SSD $249.99 $161.95 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

At the very least, 1TB should offer plenty of space for the ever-increasing size of games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Baldur’s Gate 3. Just don’t install your entire backlog and you’ll be enjoying superior speeds across all your favourite titles, and at a price that’s hard to argue, too.