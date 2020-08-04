Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 patch size is still massive

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone have both been the subject of infamously massive patch sizes, and your download for Season 5 isn’t going to change that. Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed the Modern Warfare Season 5 patch size across PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and it’s a doozy.

On PC, Modern Warfare players will have a 54.2GB download. If you’re just playing Warzone, the download shrinks ever-so-slightly to 47.4GB. PlayStation 4 players get a substantially smaller patch at 33.9GB, while Xbox One players will need to download 49.3GB of new content.

While developers hinted that the overall Modern Warfare file size would shrink as a result of the Season 5 update, the new blog running down the release confirms that this benefit is only for those playing on consoles. Sorry, fellow PC players. You’re going to need that extra Modern Warfare-only hard drive after all.

The Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 release date is set for August 5 – and naturally, that applies to Modern Warfare itself, too.

