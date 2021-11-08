The Samsung CRG5 1080p 144Hz curved gaming monitor is 46% off on Amazon

There’s nothing quite like replacing your 60Hz display with one of the best gaming monitors that sports a higher refresh rate. While the ability to game at 1440p or 4K on your gaming PC is an undeniably sharper experience, it comes at the cost of fps, which is arguably more important for esports titles. If you’re someone who plays competitive FPS or MOBA games, then the Samsung CRG5 24-inch 1080p 144Hz curved gaming monitor may be a perfect fit for your needs. Better still, it’s just under half price on Amazon US.

The 46% discount brings this display down to just $149.99, from its $279.99 list price, saving you a chunk of change to the tune of $130. This should leave you with more than enough cash to grab a gaming mouse – after all, high polling rates are just as significant as your newly acquired high refresh rate.

If you’re a UK shopper, Amazon UK are offering a 16% discount on the CRG5, making it £151.97, a reduction of £28.02 from its £179.99 price tag.

The CRG5 features a VA panel with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, which should help you spot opponents in dark corners much easier thanks to deeper black levels and clearer shades of colour. The 1800R curvature will assist in keeping your head in the game, whether you’re scoping out enemies in the distance or soaking in the sights in a more narrative-driven game.

Samsung CRG5 24-inch 1080p 144Hz curved gaming monitor $279.99 $149.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

AMD FreeSync support means you won’t have to rely on VSync to mitigate screen tearing, and can enjoy a clear image without having to introduce input latency. Samsung has also included genre-specific picture modes to help you make your favourite genres look their best, with curated gamma levels, contrast, sharpness, and colour saturation.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get one to your door pronto or use the first 30 days for free, as this gives you next-day delivery. Don’t wait around too long as this deal will only last as long as stock does, so act fast!