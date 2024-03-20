This Samsung 49-inch 240Hz gaming monitor is at its lowest ever price

One of Samsung’s several, confusingly-named, 49-inch 240Hz gaming monitors has just hit its lowest ever price in this new Amazon Big Spring deal. This Samsung Odyssey G9 deal sees the massive monitor get a 31% drop from its original asking price.

While this particular Samsung Odyssey screen isn’t our best gaming monitor superwide champion, the G95SC, this panel still offers a plethora of persuasive points to prompt you to purchase it.

With its colossally wide 32:9 aspect ratio, this monitor is equivalent to two 27-inch displays sat side-by-side. It’s not all giant big-screen pixels either, as you get a plentiful 5,120 x 1,440 resolution too, providing a massive desktop area for work, or a huge panoramic view for gaming and video.

The LCD panel uses Samsung’s ultrafast VA technology, and despite VA generally being seen as one of the slowest LCD panel types, in this case it actually delivers an excellent response time. Plus, of course, that’s matched with a huge 240Hz maximum refresh rate.

With AMD FreeSync Premiun Pro on hand to take care of image tearing and stuttering, you should also have smooth gameplay. Meanwhile, a huge 1,000-nit maximum brightness, and native contrast of nearly 2,500:1, makes for a dazzling image.

Originally priced at $1,299.99, this top tier gaming display has now hit its lowest ever price of $899.99. That’s still a pricey panel but you get a lot of screen for your green.

There’s plenty of other PC gaming hardware going for great prices at the moment as well, so make sure you also check out our other Amazon Spring deals for more offers.